Arsenal's Champions League Heartbreak Sparks Rival Mockery

After losing the Champions League final on penalties to PSG, Arsenal faces taunts from Chelsea, Erling Haaland, Tottenham players, Crystal Palace, and PSG's Joao Neves.

Arsenal 's dream of a double ended in heartbreak as they lost the Champions League final 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday night.

After a tense 1-1 draw that saw neither side dominate, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed from the spot, handing PSG their second consecutive title. The Gunners had won the Premier League just a week earlier, but the defeat in Europe left a bitter taste, especially as rivals wasted no time in mocking their misfortune.

Chelsea were among the first to strike, posting a link to stadium tours with the caption 'Come and visit London's home of trophies,' featuring the Champions League trophy in the image. The Blues have won the competition twice, in 2012 and 2021, and have often clashed with Arsenal in London derbies. Erling Haaland, Manchester City's prolific striker who has a history of confrontations with Arsenal defender Gabriel, also took a dig.

Haaland shared a photo of himself smiling with friends, which fans interpreted as gloating over Gabriel's decisive penalty miss. The Norwegian has faced Gabriel in several heated encounters, including an incident in 2024 when he threw the ball at the Brazilian's head, and a clash in April 2025 where Gabriel escaped a red card for headbutting.

Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence joined in, replying to an old Arsenal post with eyeball and padlock emojis, referencing a February video where Bukayo Saka and Cristhian Mosquera had beaten him. Tottenham teammate Richarlison posted a video of a child laughing, while former midfielder Jamie O'Hara shared a picture of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry laughing with the caption 'Bonjour.

' Crystal Palace, fresh from winning the Conference League, posted a graphic reading 'European champions' within minutes of full-time. PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who played the entire final, aimed at Arsenal's style, saying 'PSG were the only team that wanted to play,' after the Gunners managed just one shot on target and less than 25 percent possession. This came after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had boasted at a pre-match event, 'On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe.

' The premature declaration now looks hollow as Arsenal return to London for a Premier League title parade on Sunday with only one trophy to display. The mocking from rivals underscores the intense pressure on Arteta's side, who have now lost two major finals in three years. Despite their domestic success, the inability to win Europe's top prize continues to haunt the club.

Fans have defended their team, pointing out that City failed to win the league this season, while others questioned Tottenham's audacity given their own relegation battle. Arsenal now face a summer of reflection, needing to rebuild their squad to compete on multiple fronts next season. The penalty shootout defeat will sting for months, especially as Gabriel and Eze must live with the memory of their misses.

For now, the taunts from rivals serve as a reminder that success in football is fleeting, and one moment can define a season. Arsenal's challenge is to channel this heartbreak into motivation for the next campaign. The club's hierarchy must decide whether to invest in attacking firepower or defensive solidity, as the team showed resilience but lacked the cutting edge in the final. Arteta's tactics were criticized for being too cautious, with the team sitting deep and relying on counterattacks.

The fans expect a response in the transfer market, with several targets already linked. As the parade goes ahead, the mood will be more subdued than planned, but the Premier League title remains a significant achievement.

However, the Champions League final defeat will dominate the narrative until the new season begins. The mocking from rivals across London and beyond will only add fuel to Arsenal's desire for redemption.

Next year, they will aim to go one step further and bring the trophy home. But for now, the jokes continue to fly, with every missed penalty replayed on social media. The Gunners must learn to take the punch and come back stronger. The banter is part of football, and Arsenal have dished it out in the past.

Now they must show character and prove they belong at Europe's top table. The road to recovery starts with the parade, but the real work begins in the summer





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