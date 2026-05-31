Arsenal's Champions League Final Defeat Draws Scathing Critique from L'Equipe

French sports daily L'Equipe delivers a harsh assessment of Arsenal's performance in the Champions League final, claiming they 'parked a double-decker bus' and their attack was a 'sorry mess' after losing to PSG on penalties.

Arsenal 's heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final has sparked fierce criticism from the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, which argued that the English club deserved to lose due to their ultra-defensive approach.

The publication did not hold back, describing Arsenal's strategy as parking a 'double-decker bus' and labeling their attack a 'sorry mess.

' This damning assessment centers on Arsenal's remarkable early goal by Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, which ultimately accounted for their only shot on target throughout the entire match. The Gunners maintained a rigid defensive shape, resulting in a mere 25% possession, a statistic L'Equipe used to question the very ethos of a club historically built on attacking football.

They went so far as to claim that manager Mikel Arteta 'rejected his Barcelona legacy' on the cusp of what could have been the greatest night of his career, suggesting this philosophical abandonment justified the defeat. The article from L'Equipe is particularly scathing in its comparison of the two finalists' mentalities.

While acknowledging that PSG struggled to create clear-cut chances, the French press contended that the team who actively attempted to play football deserved to claim their second consecutive European title.

'Can you be European champion with only one shot on track, a constantly low block, and 25% possession? Perhaps, and even certainly. But it's quite fortunate that it didn't happen this Saturday night,' the publication stated, implying that Arsenal's negative tactics would have been an unjust reward for the spectacle of football. This narrative is compounded by Arsenal's in-game decision to protect their slender lead aggressively, a stance that contrasted sharply with their usual dominion in domestic competitions.

Notably, the team had lost only one of their last 117 matches across all competitions when leading at halftime, yet on the grandest stage, they were undone by an Ousmane Dembele penalty and the subsequent cruelties of a shootout, where Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed, handing PSG a 4-3 victory and denying Arteta's men a historic double following their Premier League triumph. L'Equipe's famously harsh player ratings reflected this level of disappointment, handing out six scores of five or lower to Arsenal players.

The lowest marks, a mere three out of ten, were awarded to Leandro Trossard and Cristian Mosquera. Trossard was described as 'anonymous' and 'isolated' from his teammates, with his match statistics bearing out this evaluation; he lost possession 13 times and won only two of his six ground duels. Mosquera, meanwhile, was directly at fault for the conceded penalty that allowed PSG back into the game and 'miraculously' escaped a second yellow card.

The highest-rated Arsenal players were Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, both given six out of ten. Manager Mikel Arteta himself received a four, with the publication criticizing his tactical decisions for stifling the creative output of stars like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard by demanding they fulfill significant defensive duties.

'It's regrettable that he somewhat sacrificed players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard by demanding significant defensive effort,' L'Equipe added. Despite the profound disappointment of losing the final, Arsenal's season will conclude with a moment of celebration as the squad parades the Premier League trophy through Islington on Sunday. The players appeared glum departing their Budapest hotel, but the public reception is expected to lift spirits.

However, L'Equipe's critique underscores a lingering tension: the pursuit of European glory may require a different, perhaps more proactive, philosophy than the one that secured domestic dominance. The 'yawning gap' on their resume, as another commentator noted, remains, and this defeat will fuel debates about Arsenal's identity and their readiness to conquer Europe.

The club's historic wait for a Champions League trophy continues, now accompanied by a stark critique from a leading continental voice questioning whether the path they chose was the correct one





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