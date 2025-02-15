Arsenal's Attacking Woes Deepen as They Face Leicester City

Arsenal's quest for a top-four finish faces a major test as they prepare to face Leicester City with a depleted attacking lineup. Injuries to key players and a lack of transfer activity leave Arteta with limited options.

Arsenal 's hopes of securing a top-four finish were dealt a blow as they failed to capitalize on their game in hand, dropping points against Everton. Despite the setback, Arsenal head into the business end of the season facing a significant challenge: a lack of attacking options. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are sidelined for the remainder of the season, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are recovering from hamstring injuries.

This leaves Mikel Arteta with a depleted squad, particularly in attack, as the club failed to make any additions during the January transfer window. If Arsenal are to mount a serious challenge to Liverpool for a Champions League spot, a strong performance against a team currently ranked 18th in the league is crucial. Leicester City, though struggling this season, will pose a threat and Arsenal must be at their best to secure a victory.Arteta will likely field a strong lineup against the Foxes, with Raya in goal despite conceding a couple of goals against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Gabriel and William Saliba are expected to start at center-back, while Jurrien Timber retains his place at right-back. In midfield, Thomas Partey is likely to start, but Jorginho could be an option as Arteta aims to balance the minutes of his midfielders. Martin Ødegaard, the captain, will be tasked with taking on more responsibility in the final third, providing attacking impetus in the absence of Saka, Martinelli, Havertz, and Jesus. Ethan Nwaneri could start on the right wing. Trossard, with his ability to play with both feet, seems the best option to lead the line as the lone striker.





