The league leaders still fought back to earn a point at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal were forced to fight back to earn a point at Newcastle United on Saturday, having coasted through the first half and deservedly taking a 1–0 lead.

The Gunners returned from the November international break off the back of a five-game winning run in the Premier League, and this had all the makings of a routine triumph against a Newcastle team still trying to find itself under Matthias Jaissle. Eberechi Eze clinically dispatched the opening goal midway through the opening period after some excellent work from Kai Havertz, andNewcastle thus retreated to the dressing room at halftime amid a hostile reception from the Toon Army, but they returned to the pitch invigorated and bolstered by Jaissle’s triple substitution, which supplied the hosts with newfound speed and dynamism.

Also read Premier League Predictions: Pochettino’s Man Utd Bow at Liverpool, Arsenal Visit Newcastle

Swiftly, the Magpies were 2–1 up. Harvey Barnes was the beneficiary of a Martin Ødegaard mishap to equalize, before Malick Thiaw poked home from a messy set-piece sequence. Arsenal’s world seemed to be caving in on Tyneside, but they eventually steadied and threw back a punch themselves.

A brilliant build-up sequence was finished by the impressive Noni Madueke, and although a back-and-forth contest played out in the closing stages, there was no fifth goal, so the spoils were shared.commentator Joe Cole suggested before the game that momentum was all the rage these days, but the phenomenon has been part and parcel of sport since the beginning of time. St. James’ Park was a troublesome place for Mikel Arteta’s side to visit when Eddie Howe was knocking around, but they did claim a 2–1 victory on Tyneside last September.

Advertisement

It required two late goals to overturn their deficit on that occasion. Here, the Gunners were on course to coast to the sort of resounding victory that could’ve ignited questions regarding Jaissle’s long-term outlook. Arsenal performed with an arrogance in the first half, perhaps disbelieving of how easy Newcastle had made life for them. A fervent Toon Army quickly became angsty and outright frustrated at the distinct difference between the two teams.

There was no obvious route back into the contest for the hosts, yet the halftime interval proved a crucial reset. Within 17 minutes, Newcastle were ahead. Arsenal’s arrogance had faded into shock, as the typically stoic Gunners collapsed during an unforeseen and almost inexplicable upsurge. It was a vicious momentum swing, yet Arteta’s men, while rattled, didn’t completely wilt, even after losing David Raya to injury.

: Barely called upon for 45 minutes, then unable to resist Newcastle’s momentum swing. Looked in lots of discomfort when he walked off injured following what looked like a fairly innocuous sequence. : Seemed to have a completely free role when Arsenal played out from the back, and his positioning was instrumental in Madueke’s equalizer. Did mean he was caught upfield for Newcastle’s first goal, however.

: The presence of William Saliba on the bench may well have loomed large over Konsa, who had struggled to put a foot wrong since joining the club in the summer. : Seemed to be carrying a hip injury in the first half, but played through. The Brazilian didn’t defend with his usual vigor and intensity. : Arteta has liberated his full backs this season, and the swashbuckling Italian relishes the freedom.

A couple of surges proved problematic for the hosts, but such forays were infrequent in the second half. Anthony Elanga’s pace gave him something to think about. : Arteta was confident that the former Newcastle midfielder would keep his emotions in check as he returned to his old stomping ground. It all started so well, with Guimarães cool under pressure and aiding Arsenal’s build-up.

However, he was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining to a smattering of ironic cheers, with the visitors 2–1 down. : Rice was the orchestrator of Arsenal’s build-up, confusing and dismantling Newcastle without the ball. He was in total command, but then looked flustered amid the hosts’ second-half resurgence, picking up a booking. : Madueke is certainly coming into his own in Bukayo Saka’s absence, adding to his goal tally on Tyneside.

Advertisement

The winger was a bright spark throughout, with his directness causing Lewis Hall lots of issues. : The skipper’s mishap directly led to Newcastle’s equalizer, and although he was occasionally guilty of failing to execute in transition, he did break away and tee up Madueke’s strike. : It was a clever run from Eze to outwit Amar Dedić before he emphatically crashed home the opening goal. Influence was limited otherwise.

: Excellent work for the opening goal, with Havertz complementing his hustle with a perfectly weighted pass in behind for Eze. A nuisance throughout. Thorns in Newcastle’s defense. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images This Arsenal defense remains the best in the land, perhaps the continent, yet they were completely rumbled at St. James’ Park.

After such a quiet and outright easy opening 45 minutes, the Gunners’ typically stubborn defense wilted. Sure, they weren’t helped by Martin Ødegaard’s air-kick, which led to the equalizer, but this just seemed like one of the very few occasions when’s strike at the City Ground has certainly emboldened the England international, with the winger starting to relish the responsibility of mitigating Saka’s absence.

Often inefficient throughout his senior career, Madueke is beginning to develop a newfound swagger in and around the opposition’s box. James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back.

Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.