Mikel Arteta watched his team grind out a 2–2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s late equalizer denied Manchester City the chance to cut the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points on Sunday.

Following Jurriën Timber’s fortuitous 83rd-minute strike, the gap stays at six points. But the champions got an even bigger slice of luck deep into stoppage time when what appeared to be a certain handball from substitute Viktor Gyökeres did not result in a penalty for the visitors after a lengthy VAR review. Erling Haaland and Kai Havertz traded first-half goals in a heavyweight clash that was not short on entertainment.

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Enzo Fernández restored City’s lead early in the second half, before Timber’s late goal ultimately proved decisive. After a positive start to the game from both teams, the Gunners had the ball in the net inside 10 minutes through Havertz—a chance made by Mikel Merino and Christos Tzolis, with the latter a fraction offside before playing the ball across the City box.