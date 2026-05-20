Ian Wright celebrates Arsenal's Premier League title win in London. The victory marks the end of a 22-year wait. Anecdotes featuring players and Prime Minister Starmer in the aftermath of the victory.

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright celebrates with Arsenal supporters at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, featuring former Arsenal players celebrating and Prime Minister Starmer holding positive sentiments.

The victory marks the end of a 22-year wait for Arsenal and its aftermath was marred by Labour Party woes. Striker Ian Wright and Arsenal's players, particularly midfielder Eberechi Eze, were seen celebrating into the night with Martin Odegaard inclined and Odegaard set to lift the Premier League trophy as the champions





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