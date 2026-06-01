Arsenal Plans to Strengthen Squad After Champions League Final Defeat

Arsenal is planning to strengthen their squad in at least four areas after their Champions League final defeat. Mikel Arteta, the team's manager, has called on the board to be 'very ambitious' in their spending.

Arsenal is planning to strengthen their squad in at least four areas after their Champions League final defeat. Mikel Arteta , the team's manager, has called on the board to be 'very ambitious' in their spending.

The team's revenue is expected to reach £770 million this season, with £300 million coming from TV money. However, some players may need to be sold to balance the accounts. Arteta hopes that a Premier League title and a closer Champions League campaign can convince the team's owners, Stan and Josh Kroenke, to invest more in the team. The team is looking to upgrade their left side of attack, striker, right-back, and midfield.

Several players may leave the team, including Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus. Barcelona is interested in Piero Hincapie, who impressed in the final against Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal may be able to make a quick profit if they sell Hincapie to Barcelona. The team is also interested in Real Madrid prospect Victor Valdepenas, Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

Many of Europe's elite clubs are weighing up offers for these players. Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, but his team believes Arsenal could come calling if the price is right. PSG is also in the background, prepared to offload Goncalo Ramos and potentially Bradley Barcola. The team is also interested in Brentford's Igor Thiago and West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

However, beating rivals to the punch has led them to examine whether they can use their funds wisely. Mikel Arteta has pointed out that the team needs to show ambition and make important decisions quickly to reach another level





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