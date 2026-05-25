Arsenal Parties Like Champions: Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli Enjoy Post-Title Celebrations

Arsenal celebrated their historic Premier League title win with a night to remember, complete with big-name performances and quality time with family and friends. The Gunners drafted in singer Louis Dunford to perform at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, where stars like Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli got in on the action. The team will now prepare for their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

Arsenal celebrated their Premier League title triumph in style on Sunday as big-name stars spent quality time with their family and friends. Declan Rice danced and rapped while clutching the trophy at the club's afterparty at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, surrounded by a throng of staff.

Meanwhile, the Gunners drafted in singer Louis Dunford to perform 'The Angel' - better known as 'North London Forever' - in an intimate piano serenade. Mikel Arteta also reportedly led his players to the Argentinian song 'La Morocha'. Bacchanalia, an exclusive central London establishment, describes itself as a 'world of Mediterranean delicacies, revelry and artistry', which is 'not merely a restaurant, it is a breath-taking feast for the senses'.

Bottles of its most expensive wine, Liber Pater, command £56,000, with most drinks at costing at least a three-figures fee. Declan Rice danced with the Premier League trophy - and sang a rap song - at Arsenal's party Louis Dunford performed 'The Angel (North London Forever') for the players and staff The Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, where Arsneal partied, sells bottles of wine for up to £56,000 Just hours before, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in jubilant scenes, having officially sealed the title on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Arsenal's 'Bible Brothers' - a group of Christian players including Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Eberechi Eze - posed for a photo in the dressing room and made cross signs with their hands. And players each took their moment to have some quality time with the trophy. Eze posed in front of the away end surrounded by his loved ones as he held the silverware with both hands.

Cristhian Mosquera, deserving a break after a long season, left his eyes closed as he posed for a selfie with it, resting his cheek against the handle. And Gabriel Martinelli kissed the trophy and held up his medal on the team bus driving away from Selhurst Park, getting ready for a night of celebrations.

He also shared a moment with his inner circle including his girlfriend Isabella Rousso, who posted no less than 17 times throughout the day and into the early hours of the morning. Rousso also posed with Gabriel Magalhaes and labelled him the 'best defender in the world and in Brazil' - perhaps a blow to some of his Arsenal team-mates.

Gabriel Martinelli posed with his loved ones, including his girlfriend Isabella Rousso Arsenal's 'Bilbe Brothers' got together for a photograph and made cross signs with their fingers Eberechi Eze took a moment with his family to celebrate with the trophy at Selhurst Park One of those co-stars, William Saliba, was bold enough to lounge with his feet on top of the trophy in the dressing room, also biting into his medal. Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly sat atop an advertising board clutching the silverware and got a photo up close and personal with the fans.

Rice was joined on the pitch by his girlfriend Lauren Fryer and their son, making a rare public appearance together after she was previously abused on social media. Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Here's what it was like inside Arsenal's celebrations - and why they are set up for a dynasty Arteta said of the celebrations: 'It's an amazing feeling.

I've been trying to go through this moment a few times, but I could never expect it to be that big, to be that beautiful, and to see so much joy and pride amongst all the people and our supporters. I think sometimes you need to reflect on that, because everything has happened so fast and in such a special way as well. But I really want to enjoy this moment, at least today.

Tomorrow we'll start to prepare for the final in Budapest, and I cant wait to write a new chapter in the history of our football club. Arsenal are right to revel in their historic victory - a first Premier League title since 2003-04 - but some fans on social media were quick to caution them.

The season is not yet over for Mikel Artetas men, who will travel to Budapest ahead of their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday. The Gunners have never got their hands on Europes top prize, though they made the final in 2006, and face the reigning victors in Luis Enriques PSG





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