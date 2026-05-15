Arsenal manager Thomas Tuchel chose an 'intimate' soccer facility for England's World Cup base camp | United We Play

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Arsenal, opted for an 'intimate' soccer facility in Kansas City for England's World Cup base camp due to the modesty and compact nature of the venue.

We had only been in the Uber for 30 minutes but it felt like we had travelled to another planet. In the morning, as our pre- World Cup tour of Kansas City kicked off, we had been shown around Swope Park , the suburban training ground where Thomas Tuchel and his Three Lions will plot their path to New York this summer.

Quite quickly, it became clear that the German had gone for pragmatism over palatial. The venue, originally used by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs back in the late 1960s, essentially consists of a spartan meeting room, a tiny gym, a changing room and two pitches. On the plane over they were showing Saipan, the film about the infamous feud over training facilities which saw a furious Roy Keane depart Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign before it had even begun.

While the two Bermuda-grass surfaces here, flanked by busy East 63rd Street, a zoo with a resident polar bear and a railroad, look immaculate and should not see anyone end up with an injury, this was not Premier League standard





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