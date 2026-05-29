Arsenal Look to Establish Themselves as Europe's New Power in Champions League Final

Arsenal are set to face off against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, with the Gunners looking to establish themselves as Europe's new power. Despite being underdogs, Arsenal have a shot at winning the biggest prize in club football, and their manager Mikel Arteta is confident in his team's ability to summon a shock. With a better defence than Bayern Munich and a strong desire to win, Arsenal are looking to put their proud history right by lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time.

In the low hills outside Budapest, a collection of Soviet-era statues, removed from the city centre when the Iron Curtain fell, shimmer in the baking sun.

A line of workers' faces, hewn into stone, stands alongside a sailor, chiselled face turned towards the sky. A likeness of Lenin, stern and forbidding, watches over the scene. In another part of Memento Park, a giant likeness of a soldier striding into battle dominates the skyline. The soldier's arm is aloft, grasping a flag that trails behind him as if in a stiff breeze.

Disobedient Hungarians nicknamed it 'The Cloakroom Attendant' and said it looked as if the subject were running after someone, saying: 'You forgot your scarf.

' The collection is intended as a reminder of the ephemerality of empires. When one falls or fades, another rises. And if it is not politics that has brought Arsenal and their army of fans here, it is the hope of overthrow. It is the hope that on the banks of the Danube, they can establish themselves as European football's new power.

Arsenal were 11th in the Premier League when Mikel Arteta took over as manager in December 2019 and had fallen even further from the summit of the European game. But he has built them back up and led them to the Premier League title. Now they have a shot at the biggest prize of all. Arsenal have a shot at establishing themselves as Europe's new power as they contest the Champions League final.

Arteta denied it when he sat in front of the media at the Ferenc Puskas Arena on Friday afternoon, but something about him and his players has changed since they won the title. There was a secret in their eyes until they beat Manchester City to the trophy, but now they have banished any doubt. They have banished wondering. They have shut people up.

They are free.

'The ambition is bigger now,' Arteta said. 'We have won and now we want the second one. We have to aim for bigger destinations.

'I want the players to be so confident. The players want more. Going through those moments brings you a different kind of desire.

'You feel what it is like to win and you want to reproduce that feeling as often as possible. ' It is a great omission in Arsenal's proud history that they have never lifted the most prestigious prize in the club game, not in the competition's previous incarnation as the European Cup, nor as the Champions League. A clutch of England's greatest clubs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Chelsea and City have all done it, but never Arsenal.

They have come this far once before, 20 years ago. On that occasion, they travelled to Paris and lost to Barcelona in the final, a game best remembered for goalkeeper Jens Lehmann's early red card. The Gunners have banished any doubt and wondering after winning the Premier League title This time, Paris is part of their story again. This time, it is Paris Saint-Germain, the holders, the best club side in the world, who stand between Arteta's players and immortality.

'Arsenal are a giant of English football,' former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher wrote this week. 'But they remain European minnows until they win the Champions League. No club can join the pantheon of Europe's footballing legends without the greatest prize.

' This is Arsenal's opportunity to put that right, but PSG present a formidable obstacle. They have shown time and again that they are a wonderful team, capable of sweeping opponents aside. They boast the Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, the best holding midfielder in the world, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, sublime and mercurial, and Nuno Mendes, the best left back in the world.

Their 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-final at the Parc des Princes last month was one of the great Champions League ties of all-time, but Arsenal have a better defence than the Germans. They are not built to go toe-to-toe with PSG, but they are built to frustrate them and break their hearts. Most people expect PSG to win, but most expect it to be close.

Most expect Arsenal's redoubtable defence to keep the French champions at bay, but for Luis Enrique's team to find a way through in the end. The odds are against Arsenal, but winning the biggest prizes is never easy. Even if they are not favourites, they certainly have the ability to summon a shock. Paris Saint-Germain, though, are the best club in the world, capable of sweeping opponents aside on any given day.

Arteta said Jurrien Timber, who has been out for two months with injury, is fit to return at right back. With Timber's replacement, Ben White, absent himself, that is a huge fillip, although whether they will trust the Dutch defender to start after such a long time out is open to question. Arsenal will be used to the idea of being underdogs. They spent much of the Premier League season being damned with faint praise and compared unfavourably to City.

The same theme applies now. PSG are cast as the team of all the talents. The collection of Soviet-era statues stands as a reminder of the ephemerality of empires. When one falls or fades, another rises.

And if it is not politics that has brought Arsenal and their army of fans here, it is the hope of overthrow. It is the hope that on the banks of the Danube, they can establish themselves as European football's new power. The odds are against Arsenal, but winning the biggest prizes is never easy. Even if they are not favourites, they certainly have the ability to summon a shock.

Paris Saint-Germain, though, are the best club in the world, capable of sweeping opponents aside on any given day. Arsenal will be used to the idea of being underdogs. They spent much of the Premier League season being damned with faint praise and compared unfavourably to City. The same theme applies now. PSG are cast as the team of all the talents





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