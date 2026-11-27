Arsenal TikTok star Augustine Mitchell and Marcel Johnson were sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping a paralytically drunk woman in London.

Arsenal TikTok influencer Augustine Mitchell and his friend Marcel Johnson have been sentenced to a combined 23 years in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman who was described by prosecutors as paralytically drunk. The Old Bailey heard that the two 39-year-old men took advantage of the victim's intoxicated state after meeting her at a Greenwich bar on the night in question. They brought her back to their home in Lewisham, where they filmed the assault as it happened. Judge John Ryder condemned their actions as a brutal exploitation of a woman who was completely unable to consent or protect herself.

The Assault Mechanism and Digital Evidence

Mitchell, known online as LV/General, approached the victim at a bar shortly after 1:30 am while she was waiting for an Uber. She had consumed four strawberry daiquiris, two Bacardi and orange juices, six tequila shots, a Buzzball canned cocktail, and inhaled nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. The prosecutor detailed that the woman was slurring her words and could not walk in a straight line, yet Mitchell and Johnson offered her a lift home. They drove her in a van to Lewisham, claiming they had to drop someone else off first. Once inside the house, the victim was raped by both men simultaneously. Footage recorded by Mitchell shows the men laughing as Johnson had sex with the victim from behind. Mitchell raped the woman from behind while Johnson forced her to perform oral sex before they took turns having vaginal sex with her. The victim stated she was confused and did not respond, noting that Mitchell removed a condom and said he hoped she did not have sexually transmitted infections.

Also read Man Jailed 12 Years for Filming Sex Abuse of Partner While Asleep

Stakeholder Positions and Criminal History

Marcel Johnson claimed during the trial that the sexual activity was consensual and that the victim was aware she was being filmed. However, the prosecution and the court rejected this defense, pointing to the extreme level of intoxication that rendered the victim incapable of giving consent. Judge John Ryder highlighted Mitchell's prior criminal behavior, noting a conviction for sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court on 4 April 2024. That previous incident occurred on 30 July 2022 at a nightclub, where Mitchell approached a stranger, rubbed his crotch against her, and attempted to unbutton her shirt. He had received a 50-week community order with unpaid work, which concluded on 20 March 2025, only nine weeks before this violent rape. The judge emphasized that Mitchell had a reputation and celebrity status on social media, with relationships with significant TV companies and media outlets, yet he chose to exploit a vulnerable young woman immediately after his previous sentence ended.

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Impact on Victim and Judicial Sentencing

The victim recalled being placed on a bed and lying face down while the assault occurred. She described feeling helpless and noted that Johnson told her he hoped she was not ovulating because he already had six children. The psychological and physical trauma inflicted on the victim was compounded by the fact that the crime was documented for the influencer's online content. Judge John Ryder sentenced Augustine Mitchell to 12 years in prison and Marcel Johnson to 11 years. In his sentencing remarks, Ryder stated he had no doubt that Mitchell noticed how drunk the woman was and recognized she could be exploited for sexual gratification. The judge concluded that the offer of a lift home was solely a pretext to take the victim to premises where the assault could occur. The total sentence of 23 years reflects the severe breach of trust and the predatory nature of the crime, sending a strong message regarding the exploitation of intoxicated individuals.