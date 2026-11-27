Arsenal TikTok star Augustine Mitchell and friend Marcel Johnson sentenced to 23 years for paralyzing drunk woman's rape in Greenwich.

Arsenal TikTok influencer Augustine Mitchell and his friend Marcel Johnson have been sentenced to a combined 23 years in prison for the rape of a 20-year-old woman. The Old Bailey heard that the pair exploited a paralytically intoxicated victim after taking her from a Greenwich bar to their home on April 4, 2025.

The Crime Mechanics and Timeline

The incident began at a bar where the victim, a young fan of Mitchell, approached him to introduce herself after recognizing his content. She had consumed four strawberry daiquiris, two Bacardi and orange juices, six tequila shots, a Buzzball canned cocktail, and inhaled nitrous oxide. By the time she left the venue at just after 1:30 am, she was unable to walk in a straight line and was slurring her words.

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Mitchell, known online as LV/General, offered her a lift home. Instead of taking her to wait for her Uber, he and Johnson drove her in a van to Lewisham. The prosecutor stated that while the woman repeatedly said she wanted to go home, the men pressured her to smoke first. She lost track of time and woke up in their house, where Mitchell claimed they had to drop someone off first.

Victim Account and Assault Details

Once inside the property, the victim recalled being helped up the stairs by one of the men, whom she believed to be Mitchell. She described being placed face down on a bed, with her shorts removed, and being positioned for sexual acts by both offenders simultaneously. Mitchell raped her from behind while Johnson forced her to perform oral sex.

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The pair then took turns having vaginal sex with the victim, who was too incapacitated to resist or speak. Footage recorded by Mitchell showed the men laughing as Johnson had sex with the woman from behind. During the assault, Mitchell removed a condom and told the victim he hoped she did not have sexually transmitted diseases.

Judge's Remarks on Prior Convictions

John Ryder, the presiding judge, highlighted Mitchell's previous criminal behavior, noting a conviction for sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court in April 2024. That prior incident involved Mitchell rubbing his crotch against the same woman in a nightclub and attempting to undo her blouse. He had received a 50-week community order, which concluded only nine weeks before the rape.

Judge Ryder emphasized that Mitchell had enjoyed celebrity status and relationships with significant TV companies. The judge concluded that Mitchell offered the lift solely to exploit her vulnerability for sexual gratification, stating there was no doubt the men recognized her extreme intoxication. Johnson insisted the sex was consensual and that the woman knew she was being filmed, claims the court rejected.

Sentencing and Consequences

Augustine Mitchell was jailed for 12 years, while Marcel Johnson received an 11-year sentence. The total incarceration time for the pair was set at 23 years. Johnson made a disturbing comment to the victim before driving her home in the van just before 6 am, telling her he hoped she was not ovulating because he already had six kids.

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The victim reported the assault, leading to the convictions that exposed the abuse of power and trust by individuals with online followings. Mitchell, who boasts hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, now faces a lengthy prison term for exploiting his victim's state of incapacitation.