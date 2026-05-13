Arsenal fans could pay £130,000 for a box to watch Monday's Premier League clash vs Burnley

Arsenal's final home game of the season is against Burnley on May 18, which is the earliest their side could be crowned champions. If Arsenal wins, they would be crowned champions regardless of whether Manchester City loses their remaining fixture.

The clamour to see Arsenal potentially win the Premier League title on Monday night could set some of their fans back by six figures if they wish to witness it in the flesh.

The Gunners currently sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table, although the latter have a game in hand. Arsenal's final home game of the season is against already-relegated Burnley on May 18. That date is the earliest Mikel Arteta's side could be crowned champions but that depends on City dropping points at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and then Arsenal beating Burnley.

And for the Emirates Stadium encounter, tickets for that match are unsurprisingly sold-out. However, eager supporters can still be there in person by buying a corporate box





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Arsenal Premier League Manchester City Burnley Corporate Box £130 000 Tickets Premier League Title Tickets Prices Emirates Stadium Encounter

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