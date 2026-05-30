Arsenal fans clash with PSG supporters in Budapest ahead of Champions League final

Police prepare for further trouble as Arsenal and Paris St Germain supporters clash in the streets of Budapest ahead of the Champions League final. Video footage shows fans kicking and punching each other while flares are thrown. Two British supporters have been arrested for disorderly conduct and damaging a vehicle. Security preparations for the final began over a year ago, with authorities taking advice from London and Paris and officials visiting last year's final in Munich to observe operations. The city has also laid on extra public transport and fan buses for both teams to transport their supporters. Closer to home, bars and fan zones across London are expected to be packed out later as supporters hope for a repeat of their side's recent Premier League success.

Arsenal fans have clashed with Paris St Germain supporters on the streets of Budapest ahead of tonight's Champions League final as police prepare for further trouble Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown French fans could be heard shouting 'allez' during the altercation with a police spokesperson saying officers are investigating 'group disorder' and working to identify the perpetrators Elsewhere two British supporters have so far been arrested for disorderly conduct and damaging a vehicle It comes as some 4000 officers will be deployed for tonight's fixture at the Puskas Arena to keep visitors safe and try and prevent clashes between groups of rival supporters It is feared up to 10000 fans could arrive in Hungary without tickets for the match keen to be nearby for what could be a historic night for the Gunners Arsenal have only appeared in the final once before in 2006 when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona But small scuffles and clashes between rival fans began as early as last night with footage on social media showing groups of fans fighting in the streets Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown Police say they are analysing the footage to identify those responsible for the brawl on Király Street Arsenal fans spill out onto the streets on Friday night as they prepare for the club's first Champions League final in 20 years Some 4000 officers stand ready to operate tonight both in the Puskas Arena itself and on the streets of the city to keep visitors safe and try and prevent clashes between groups of rival supporters A man wears a sign stating he is looking for tickets to the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday An Arsenal fan wears a crown in Budapest on Saturday ahead of the final of the Champions League Police said a group of fans lit and threw smoke flares shortly after midnight as others fought one another in Király Street Officers are currently analysing the footage to identify those responsible Elsewhere at 4pm local time on Friday a British man was arrested after becoming embroiled in a fight with two Portuguese men at one of the gates of the Champions Festival All three were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct A second British citizen was later detained at around 11pm after climbing on to the top of a car and damaging it police said Even many hours before kickoff at 5pm UK time later fans of both teams were already amassing in the streets on Saturday morning many after a long night of celebrating and excitement late into Friday It is thought that by the time the match gets underway later there will be as many as 45000 extra football fans in the city leading to the largest mobilisation of police in its history At a press conference this week Major General Dr János Zoltán Kuczik commander of operations for the final warned We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order It's no secret that having fans from London and Paris in Budapest at the same time poses a significant risk but it is our job to minimize that risk Security preparations for the last European game of the season began more than a year ago with authorities taking advice from those in London and Paris and officials also visiting last year's final in Munich to observe operations It is the first time that Hungary have ever hosted the fixture As well as ramping up security the city has also laid on extra public transport and fan buses for both teams to transport their supporters Closer to home bars and fan zones across London are expected to be packed out later as supporters hope for a repeat of their side's recent Premier League succes.

Arsenal fans have clashed with Paris St Germain supporters on the streets of Budapest ahead of tonight's Champions League final as police prepare for further trouble Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown French fans could be heard shouting 'allez' during the altercation with a police spokesperson saying officers are investigating 'group disorder' and working to identify the perpetrators Elsewhere two British supporters have so far been arrested for disorderly conduct and damaging a vehicle It comes as some 4000 officers will be deployed for tonight's fixture at the Puskas Arena to keep visitors safe and try and prevent clashes between groups of rival supporters It is feared up to 10000 fans could arrive in Hungary without tickets for the match keen to be nearby for what could be a historic night for the Gunners Arsenal have only appeared in the final once before in 2006 when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona But small scuffles and clashes between rival fans began as early as last night with footage on social media showing groups of fans fighting in the streets Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown Police say they are analysing the footage to identify those responsible for the brawl on Király Street Arsenal fans spill out onto the streets on Friday night as they prepare for the club's first Champions League final in 20 years Some 4000 officers stand ready to operate tonight both in the Puskas Arena itself and on the streets of the city to keep visitors safe and try and prevent clashes between groups of rival supporters A man wears a sign stating he is looking for tickets to the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday An Arsenal fan wears a crown in Budapest on Saturday ahead of the final of the Champions League Police said a group of fans lit and threw smoke flares shortly after midnight as others fought one another in Király Street Officers are currently analysing the footage to identify those responsible Elsewhere at 4pm local time on Friday a British man was arrested after becoming embroiled in a fight with two Portuguese men at one of the gates of the Champions Festival All three were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct A second British citizen was later detained at around 11pm after climbing on to the top of a car and damaging it police said Even many hours before kickoff at 5pm UK time later fans of both teams were already amassing in the streets on Saturday morning many after a long night of celebrating and excitement late into Friday It is thought that by the time the match gets underway later there will be as many as 45000 extra football fans in the city leading to the largest mobilisation of police in its history At a press conference this week Major General Dr János Zoltán Kuczik commander of operations for the final warned We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order It's no secret that having fans from London and Paris in Budapest at the same time poses a significant risk but it is our job to minimize that risk Security preparations for the last European game of the season began more than a year ago with authorities taking advice from those in London and Paris and officials also visiting last year's final in Munich to observe operations It is the first time that Hungary have ever hosted the fixture As well as ramping up security the city has also laid on extra public transport and fan buses for both teams to transport their supporters Closer to home bars and fan zones across London are expected to be packed out later as supporters hope for a repeat of their side's recent Premier League succes





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