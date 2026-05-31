Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Win with Jubilant Parade

Tens of thousands of Arsenal fans lined the streets of north London to celebrate their team's Premier League title win, with a parade featuring the team, staff, and supporters making its way through the city. The event was marked by scenes of jubilation and celebration, with fans waving flags, flares, and red Arsenal shirts, and the team posing with the Premier League trophy.

The despair of Arsenal 's defeat on penalties in the Champions League final has morphed into a parade of jubilation and celebration as tens of thousands of fans lined the streets of north London.

With the Premier League champions showing off their first league title for 22 years, the players and staff crammed onto the double-decker bus on a five-mile loop. Supporters have travelled from far and wide to attend and roar on their heroes en route, with many taking up the best vantage points hours in advance. Flags, flares and a sea of red Arsenal shirts congregated on the tubes and buses of London to make their way to the route.

And shortly after the planned 2pm start time, the bus emerged from the red smoke billowing from the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta and captain Martin Odegaard posed with the Premier League trophy gleaming between them. Arsenal fans came from far and wide to celebrate their Premier League title success. Red smoke filled the air as Mikel Arteta and Co revelled in the title win at the parade.

Declan Rice positioned himself at the top of the bus, with thousands of fans lining the streets. Tens of thousands of supporters lined the streets of north London for the parade. The manager was seen donning sunglasses, while Declan Rice positioned himself at the front of the top deck and even seven foot mascot Gunnersaurus was along for the ride.

The bus went at a crawling pace, allowing for fans either side of the barriers - 20 rows deep in places - to catch a prolonged look at the squad that brought home the title. Gabriel, who missed the crucial penalty that sealed Arsenal's defeat by PSG in the Champions League final hours earlier, wore a black cap and glasses at the front of the bus as horns blared, red smoke from flares covered the sky and noise overwhelmed the scene.

The desperate disappointment of defeat in Budapest might have threatened to subdue the party atmosphere. But that didn't seem to be the case, with scenes of pandemonium and jubilation in the capital. Arron Lapsley, 16, from Halifax, said: 'It's exciting. It's a good atmosphere.

Everyone's having a really good time - it's a great day out.

'It's a first time we've won a proper trophy for a lot of us. ' When asked if the victory parade was overshadowed by yesterday's loss against PSG, he continued: 'I thought it would have done but everyone's come out so it's amazing, a good atmosphere. ' His father Andy Lapsley, 54, added: 'It means a lot to be here but it's difficult to get tickets to games.

We watched the champions league last night, I think we won it, we played really well. Gutting to lose on penalties.

' There were four buses taking part, one carrying the men's team, one with staff, another for the women's side and then one for community leaders, some fans and more staff. Plenty of supporters brought flares on the five-mile route around north London. Players danced as music blared from the truck carrying a DJ in front of them. Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard hold the Premier League trophy on top of the bus.

The women's team won the FIFA Champions Cup against Corinthians back in February. Ahead of those was the entertainment truck featuring an MC, Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso, and DJ Sammy Virji. The last time the club won was in the 2003/04 season but the drought is finally over and in 23 degrees with some cloud cover, the mood was one of raucous celebration.

It was a stark contrast to the images of Arsenal's squad pictured leaving their team hotel in Budapest on Sunday morning. Clearly still devastated by their defeat in the Champions League final, the likes of Gabriel, David Raya and Eberechi Eze looked glum on their way to the airport. But they managed to shake off those feelings and will no doubt reflect on a hugely successful campaign, crucially with silverware that had been lacking in recent seasons.

Security was tight at one of the most heavily policed events this year, with more than 500 officers on the streets, a drone team and specialist search groups. Every spot was taken, with one young fan climbing for a better vantage point. One man even climbed a tree for a better look at the bus carrying the team and title.

'We want everyone attending to enjoy the day safely,' Commander Stuart Bell, the officer leading the public order operation, said. 'We expect the vast majority of those attending on Sunday to do so safely and responsibly.

'However, anti-social behaviour, violence or any other type of criminality will not be tolerated. Officers will take action against anyone attempting to cause disruption or harm.

' There had been scenes of violence and destruction across France after PSG's win on Saturday night but the situation in London was an altogether more friendly one with no reports of trouble at time of writing





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Arsenal Premier League Champions League Title Win Parade Fans Celebration Mikel Arteta Martin Odegaard Declan Rice Gunnersaurus Gabriel David Raya Eberechi Eze

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