Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title After Years of Struggle

Arsenal fans celebrated their first Premier League title in 22 years after a chaotic scene at the Emirates Stadium. The turnaround can be traced back to a 'total reset' in 2019 that led to the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

The final whistle in Bournemouth on Tuesday night ended Manchester City ’s title challenge and kickstarted a serious party at the Emirates Stadium . Arsenal fans of all ages converged on the club’s home for a raucous, joyous celebration that continued into the early hours.

Lampposts were scaled, flags hoisted, and fireworks exploded. On the adjacent trainline, passengers heading north took in a chaotic scene 22 years in the making. Club photographers were quickly despatched to capture images of euphoria and of relief. At long, long, last, Arsenal were champions.

The man from Sky News was mobbed but did his best to get some sense from the happy hordes. Miracle manager Mikel Arteta, midfield engine Declan Rice, homegrown Gooner Bukayo Saka were among the names on champagne-drenched lips. But had he asked those present what they thought about the Kroenkes, the club’s American owners, the approval rating would no doubt have been something that the nation’s Arsenal-supporting Prime Minister could only dream of.

And yet just five years ago, the same site had played host to an entirely different picture. It may seem like an eternity now, but in April 2021, scores of Gooners gathered in the shadows of the stadium for another emotionally-charged gathering. This time, however, the banners spoke of anger, rather than joy.

‘Love the club, support the team, hate the owner’ read one. Others stated bluntly ‘Kroenkes out’. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were no club photographers present on this occasion. The head of the ownership family, ‘Silent Stan’, the now 78-year-old US real estate tycoon, had been widely viewed as one of the driving forces in the failed European Super League bid.

For many, it was the final straw. There had been no Premier League title since 2004 and the perception was that Arsenal were drifting under clueless Americans interested only in profit. The Arsene Wenger-led era of dominance, of trading heavyweight punches with Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the table seemed a distant memory. Now came the final straw.

So what happened? How did the Kroenkes go from there to here? Daily Mail Sport has spoken to a variety of well-placed sources to reveal all. The Kroenkes were hate figures at Arsenal five years ago after their part in the failed European Super League project But after a ‘total reset’ in 2019 that led to the appointment of Mikel Arteta, owner Stan Kroenke is now an Arsenal hero.

As the old saying goes, success has many fathers and failure is an orphan. What cannot be disputed is that Arteta has been key to the turnaround and deserves the worship coming his way. His appointment can be traced to a scene of dismay seven months earlier. Arsenal’s thumping 4-1 defeat in the Europa League final to Chelsea in Azerbaijan in May 2019 meant that they missed out on Champions League football.

It triggered the prospect of a major financial loss and a discussion between father and son. Josh Kroenke, placed onto the board, told his father that they needed to go younger, both in the dugout and on the field. That the club needed a ‘total reset’





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Arsenal Premier League Title Kroenkes Arteta European Super League Financial Loss Total Reset Younger Players Champions League Europa League Final Azerbaijan Chelsea Manchester City Bournemouth Arsenal Fans Emirates Stadium Kroenke Stan Kroenke Josh Kroenke Sean Mcvay Los Angeles Rams NFL Super Bowls Colorado Sport Money Unai Emery Freddie Ljungberg Mikel Arteta Arsenal Fans Arsenal Premier League Title Kroenkes Arteta European Super League Financial Loss Total Reset Younger Players Champions League Europa League Final Azerbaijan Chelsea Manchester City Bournemouth Arsenal Fans Emirates Stadium Kroenke Stan Kroenke Josh Kroenke Sean Mcvay Los Angeles Rams NFL Super Bowls Colorado Sport Money Unai Emery Freddie Ljungberg Mikel Arteta Arsenal Fans Arsenal Premier League Title Kroenkes Arteta European Super League Financial Loss Total Reset Younger Players Champions League Europa League Final Azerbaijan Chelsea Manchester City Bournemouth Arsenal Fans Emirates Stadium Kroenke Stan Kroenke Josh Kroenke Sean Mcvay Los Angeles Rams NFL Super Bowls Colorado Sport Money Unai Emery Freddie Ljungberg Mikel Arteta

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