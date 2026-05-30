Arsenal Fan Flees Hospital After E-Scooter Accident to Attend Champions League Final

A British man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an e-scooter accident in Budapest, Hungary, has left hospital to attend the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

An Arsenal fan who was today left with life-threatening injuries following an e-scooter accident has sparked a major police search after he fled hospital to attend the Champions League final.

The British man, who is said to be in need of immediate medical attention, was involved in the incident in Budapest, Hungary, earlier this afternoon. Police said he was taken to hospital, where he was found to have life-threatening injuries - but keen not to miss out on the action against Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskas Arena, he left. Officers are carrying out an urgent search and are trying to contact him and his relatives, a spokesperson said.

No details of the man's identity have been shared at this stage. It comes as tens of thousands of Arsenal fans mass in the Hungarian capital ahead of kickoff, at 5pm UK time. It is estimated an extra 45,000 supporters are currently in the city, with those without tickets heading to bars, pubs and fan zones. Hungarian police have deployed almost 4,000 officers across Budapest, making it the largest operation in the city's history.

Arsenal fans are pictured in Budapest this weekend ahead of tonight's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. Fans in Budapest are hoping to witness a historic night for the Gunners. Arsenal have only appeared in the final once before in 2006, and while they were the first London club to make it all the way, they were ultimately beaten 2-1 by Barcelona. Supporters are crossing their fingers for a repeat of their side's recent Premier League success.

Manager Mikel Arteta has seen the side from 14th to top spot this season, the first time Arsenal has won the league in 22 years. The north London side - famously supported by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer - will be looking to finally fulfil their long-held dream of being crowned kings in Europe when they go head to head with the French side this evening





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Arsenal Champions League Paris Saint-Germain E-Scooter Accident Budapest Hungary

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