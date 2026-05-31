Arsenal Fan Attacked by PSG Supporters in Paris Amid Post-Champions League Final Violence Across France

An Arsenal supporter was harassed and physically assaulted by PSG fans in Paris after the Champions League final, as widespread riots across France left one dead, another in intensive care, and hundreds arrested.

A lone Arsenal supporter was subjected to harassment and physical intimidation by a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans in Paris following the Champions League final.

The match took place in Budapest on Saturday night, where Arsenal suffered a devastating 4-3 penalty shootout defeat after Gabriel missed his spot-kick. The heartbreaking loss for Arsenal fans was captured in a viral video showing one fan being physically confronted by PSG supporters. In the video, the individual, wearing a vintage Arsenal jersey, attempted to navigate through a densely packed crowd of PSG fans on his bicycle.

As he slowly moved forward, his shirt was pulled, and he was pushed and ridiculed. The group chanted in French, and several individuals grabbed him by the neck. The fan repeatedly pleaded for them to stop before he finally managed to cycle away, visibly shaken.

However, as he left, the PSG supporters pushed him again and pursued him as the video ended. This incident occurred against a backdrop of widespread violence and chaos across France following PSG's victory. Tragically, one fan died and another remains in intensive care after multiple disturbances that resulted in 400 arrests. Cities including Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg, and Grenoble experienced severe disorder, with fans setting fires, vandalizing businesses, and even attempting to storm a police station in Paris.

Authorities have opened investigations into several serious crimes, including the stabbing of a 17-year-old near the Champs-Élysées, who is in critical condition, and a fatal motorbike crash where a 23-year-old man died after hitting a concrete barrier. The Paris prosecutor's office reported that 277 individuals, including 82 minors, were taken into police custody for offenses such as assaulting officers, theft, vandalism, and public order violations.

In another violent episode, a driver lost control of a vehicle that crashed into a restaurant terrace, injuring two people, one seriously. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that 57 police officers were injured during the unrest, which spanned 15 French cities. Despite the turmoil, scheduled victory celebrations for PSG at the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday afternoon will proceed, with the minister warning that police will respond with "firmness and determination" to any further violence.

The PSG team is also set to be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace





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