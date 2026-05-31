Arsenal Fan Attacked by PSG Supporters Amid Post-Champions League Final Riots in France

A viral video shows an Arsenal supporter being harassed and physically assaulted by PSG fans in Paris following the Champions League final, as widespread riots across France leave one dead, another in intensive care, and 400 arrested.

A lone Arsenal supporter became the target of harassment and physical intimidation by a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans in Paris , in disturbing incidents that unfolded after the Champions League final.

The Gunners suffered a devastating defeat in the marquee event held in Budapest on Saturday night, with Gabriel's penalty miss sealing a 4-3 loss in the shootout. Arsenal fans were left reeling from the outcome, and a viral video from Paris captured one fan being manhandled by a crowd of rival supporters. In the footage, the individual, wearing a vintage Arsenal jersey, attempted to navigate through a sea of PSG supporters while riding his bicycle.

As he slowly tried to edge forward, his shirt was pulled and he was shoved and ridiculed. The group chanted at him in French, and several individuals grabbed him by the collar of his neck. The Arsenal fan repeatedly pleaded with the group to cease their actions, appearing visibly shaken, before finally managing to cycle away.

However, as he departed, the PSG fans pushed him once more and began to pursue him as the video concluded. This episode occurred amid further alarming scenes in Paris and throughout France following PSG's victory, with one fan reported dead and another fighting for life in intensive care after widespread riots that led to the arrest of 400 individuals. There were particularly severe outbreaks of chaos and disorder in Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg, and Grenoble.

Fans ignited fires, vandalized shops, and a small group even attempted to storm a Paris police station. Authorities have also opened a police investigation into the stabbing of an unidentified 17-year-old male who is now in critical condition after sustaining multiple wounds near the Champs-Elysees.

Additionally, a 23-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a concrete barrier. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that 277 people have been taken into police custody, including 82 minors, facing allegations that primarily involve assault on police officers, along with theft, vandalism, and public order offenses. One serious accident involved a driver losing control of a vehicle that slammed into a restaurant terrace, injuring two people, one critically.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported that a total of 57 police officers were wounded and noted that violence erupted in 15 cities across France. He stated that the planned victory celebrations for the team on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would proceed as scheduled. The minister warned that police would respond with "firmness and determination" to any further violence.

The PSG squad is then scheduled to be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace





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Arsenal PSG Champions League Riot Paris Fan Violence Hooliganism

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