Arsenal Fall Short in Champions League Final

Arsenal came agonisingly close to winning their first Champions League title but ultimately fell short in a penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite taking the lead and holding it for over an hour, they were unable to hold on and were defeated 4-3 in the shootout. The loss marks the second consecutive year that Arsenal have lost in the Champions League final, with their record now standing at two losses in two finals. PSG, on the other hand, have retained their Champions League title, becoming only the second side in the last 35 years to do so.

There has long been a contradiction at the heart of Arsenal 's being. They are English football's grand old patrician club. They are our aristocracy, as Real Madrid are in Spain and as Bayern Munich are in Germany and as Juventus are in Italy.

They are the club of the Establishment and the wealthy. The Prime Minister supports them. They have stood for the best and most advanced things in the game. When the beautiful art deco East Stand was opened at Highbury in 1936, it was acclaimed as the wonder of the football world, the last word in elegance and luxury.

Arsenal enjoyed periods of domestic dominance, too. Until the mid-1980s, they were one of only two English teams to have won the league and FA Cup double in the twentieth century. When Arsene Wenger took over in 1996, he changed the culture of the English game. His teams played beguiling, cerebral football.

In 2003-04, they were Invincibles. But for more than 60 years, since English clubs started playing in European football, there has been a yawning gap in their resume. They have never won the biggest club prize in the game. Six other English clubs had won the European Cup or the Champions League but never Arsenal.

Arsenal are still missing a Champions League trophy in their cabinet at the Emirates Stadium It was PSG's night in Budapest as the French side retained their trophy with a shootout win Still bathed in the light and the glory of winning their first Premier League title for 22 years, Arsenal came to the Puskas Arena on Saturday evening to put that right, to complete part two of rewriting an identity that had seen them mocked as bottlers and chokers. They came agonisingly close to turning those six English winners into a Magnificent Seven.

They took the lead against Luis Enrique's brilliant Paris Saint-Germain team and held that lead until just after an hour had elapsed but then they could hold it no more. But they still dug in. They dug in and they would not yield. They were quite magnificent in their defiance and none more so than Gabriel and William Saliba, their centre halves.

They took PSG all the way to penalties and there were times, even in the shoot-out where it felt as if this was to be the night they realised their European dream. They took the lead against Luis Enrique's brilliant Paris Saint-Germain team and held that lead until just after an hour had elapsed but then they could hold it no more. But they still dug in. They dug in and they would not yield.

They were quite magnificent in their defiance and none more so than Gabriel and William Saliba, their centre halves. They took PSG all the way to penalties and there were times, even in the shoot-out where it felt as if this was to be the night they realised their European dream. The prize drew closer and closer but then Gabriel, the rock of the team, the rock of the night, stepped up to take Arsenal's final penalty.

Credit him with the guts to do it. Penalties are not his job. But he leaned back as he struck it and the ball sailed high over the bar. Penalties are a cruel, cruel method of losing a football match.

The last person who deserved that fate was Gabriel. After their defeat to Barcelona in Paris 20 years ago, Arsenal's record in Champions League finals now reads played two, lost two. PSG deserved the win. They have been the best team in the latter stages of the competition.

They enjoyed 75 per cent possession and their 4-3 win on penalties made them only the second side in the last 35 years to retain the Champions League trophy. They trounced Inter Milan last season. This was very different. And so there was to be no Double for Arsenal.

This would have been the best season in their history had they won that shoot-out. They would have outranked the Invincibles of 2003-04. Now they have to be satisfied with scaling the peak of the Premier League. They have one more mountain left to climb.

Next season, this competition will be their priority. This is the trophy they need to marry their history and their bearing with reality. This is the trophy they need to be complete. They left it all out there on Saturday night.

Arteta made some bold calls in the composition of his starting line-up. The boldest of them was to start Myles Lewis-Skelly in the centre of midfield alongside Declan Rice. It felt like the right call, too: since he forced his way into the side late in the season, he has brought the kind of urgency and tempo to midfield that Martin Zubimendi had stopped providing.

Mikel Arteta suffered the cruelty of having to walk past the trophy without getting his hands on it Before the football could start, the crowd had to endure the spectacle of a band performing on a stage in the centre circle in what looked like a giant advertisement for a fizzy drinks company. It was the first vapid opening ceremony of what is likely to be a summer of opening ceremonies.

The PSG fans unveiled a tifo of a figure holding the Champions League trophy tight to their chest, arms wrapped around it.

'Toute une ville veille sur elle,' the slogan beneath it read. 'An entire city is watching over her. ' Arsenal did not pay much heed to those word





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Mikel Arteta Gabriel Martinelli William Saliba Luis Enrique Premier League European Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Arrive in Budapest for Champions League Final Showdown Against PSGArsenal have landed in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with Jurrien Timber a surprise inclusion in the traveling party. The Gunners aim to win their first European Cup against the defending champions.

Read more »

How to Watch Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final Free OnlineArsenal play PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday night in Budapest, and where to watch the Champions League this year depends entirely on which country you're in. The UK has lost its long-running free-to-air final on TNT Sports' YouTube channel. The US route runs through Paramount+ and CBS. Canada is on DAZN. India sits with SonyLIV.

Read more »

Arsenal Already Sunk in Champions League Final Against Paris Saint-GermainArsenal are considered underdogs heading into the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with statistics suggesting they are already at a disadvantage due to their heavier workload this season.

Read more »

PSG Win 2025–26 Champions League Title With Comeback Victory Over ArsenalThe Parisians are now the second team in history to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Read more »