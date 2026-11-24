Arsenal failed to convert 30 shots in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund while Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Napoli in Tuesday's Champions League action.

Arsenal and Manchester City experienced contrasting fortunes during Tuesday's Champions League fixture, with the Gunners drawing 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City losing 2-1 to Napoli. Arsenal dominated possession and generated significant attacking pressure but could not secure victory, while City conceded twice at home despite a late equalizer from Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Enzo Maresca, the Man City manager, addressed the team's defensive vulnerabilities immediately following the match. He stated that conceding too many goals is a clear issue that requires adjustment. Maresca emphasized that while the upcoming Sunday game against Arsenal is significant, the players retain confidence. He urged patience and continued hard work to learn from these defensive lapses and improve their overall performance levels.

Also read Champions League Live: Arsenal Lead Dortmund 1-0; City Draw with Napoli

Arsenal Attack Falls Short Despite Dominance

Mikel Arteta praised his squad's courage and fluidity after the match, noting that the performance was superb from start to finish. He highlighted Viktor Gyokeres for connecting well with the team and creating constant threats, as well as Noni Madueke for his strong display. However, Arteta acknowledged that the players were dissatisfied with the result given the number of missed chances to finish off Arsenal's dominance.

Statistical analysis revealed Arsenal's frustrating night, as they recorded thirty shots, their highest total in a UEFA Champions League game since the 2003-04 season. This was also their most attempts in a game they failed to win across all competitions since a December 2023 match against West Ham United. The Gunners now face a critical test when they host Manchester City at home on Sunday, needing to recover quickly from this missed opportunity.

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City Struggle Against Napoli Attack

Manchester City found themselves behind early as Rasmus Hojlund scored for Napoli. Hojlund celebrated by telling the home fans to support Manchester United, acknowledging the historical rivalry between the Manchester clubs. His celebration was a direct nod to his past at United, adding a layer of narrative to Napoli's opening goal in what was a surprising result for the English champions.

Napoli extended their lead through a fantastic strike from Noa Lang, which exposed defensive issues for City. Lang's goal highlighted the exposure created by City's full-backs, with O'Reilly and Nunes failing to track back effectively. The Danish striker's quality was evident as he capitalized on the space and defensive confusion to put the visitors ahead and maintain control of the match tempo.

Haaland Questions Team Performance

Erling Haaland, the Man City captain, admitted that the team needs to question their performance after letting Napoli in too easily. He stated that while they have high quality, they failed to control the game or attack as intended. Haaland expressed that football is difficult when outcomes do not go as planned, requiring the team to regroup and stay positive for the upcoming challenge against the champions.

Ayyoub Bouaddi scored his first-ever senior goal to give City hope, benefiting from good work by Jeremy Doku. However, it was not enough to secure a point, and the defeat leaves City with questions to answer. Bouaddi's performance adds depth to the squad, but the result underscores the need for better defensive organization and clinical finishing in high-stakes European matches.

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Dortmund Secure Draw in London

Borussia Dortmund struggled in England once again, winning just one of their last ten away games against English opposition in the Champions League. Maxi Beier earned Dortmund a point with a well-taken goal, capitalizing on a run by Joane Gadou. The result extended Dortmund's poor recent record on English soil, highlighting their difficulties in adapting to the pace and physicality of Premier League venues.

The draw for Arsenal and the loss for City present distinct challenges as both teams prepare for crucial weekend fixtures. Arsenal must address their attacking efficiency despite generating numerous chances, while City must resolve their defensive fragility. The results serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of European competition and the need for consistency across all phases of play.