Arsenal Deserved to Lose Champions League Final After 'Parking a Double-Decker Bus' and Lack of Attacking Intent

Arsenal's Champions League final loss to PSG was met with scathing criticism from French publication L'Equipe, who accused the team of 'parking a double-decker bus' and lacking attacking intent.

Arsenal deserved to lose the Champions League final after they parked a double-decker bus and their attack was a sorry mess according to L'Equipe. The French publication pulled no punches in their damning assessment of Mikel Arteta 's side who lost the final in heartbreaking fashion on penalties against PSG .

Arsenal's only shot on target in the match was Kai Havertz's goal in the sixth minute and the Gunners only mustered 25 per cent possession in a rigid defensive shape. The lack of attacking intent led L'Equipe to go as far as claiming Arteta had rejected his Barcelona legacy.

They wrote For a long time it seemed PSG would lose this final without even really playing rendered powerless locked down by the Gunners who threw the key into the Danube before parking their double-decker bus in front of David Raya's goal Mikel Arteta's rejection of a Barcelona legacy on the cusp of the best night of his career can justify his defeat as can this statistic Havertz's goal was Arsenal's only shot on target a sorry mess with players like these as if this club built on attacking football had shed all scruples to extinguish its reputation as a loser.

L'Equipe gave a scathing assessment of Arsenal's approach in the Champions League final Even though PSG struggled to create many opportunities of note the French press felt the team who tried to play deserved to claim their second successive Champions League. Can you be European champion with only one shot on target a constantly low block and 25 possession Perhaps and even certainly but it's quite fortunate that it didn't happen this Saturday night.

Arsenal were content to protect their lead despite scoring so early. They had only lost one game out of the last 117 in all competitions after winning at half-time but on the biggest stage were undone by an Ousmane Dembele penalty and then spot kicks. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed meaning the French champions won 4-3 to deny Arteta's men a brilliant double after their Premier League triumph.

L'Equipe's famously harsh player ratings gave out six scores of five or lower to the English side. Leandro Trossard and Cristian Mosquera were the two lowest rated stars both handed three out of ten. Trossard was described as anonymous and isolated from his team-mates.

L'Equipe's ratings from the final gave two Arsenal stars a three out of ten Mikel Arteta's side suffered penalty heartbreak in Budapest on a night of fine margins The Belgian's stats were also damning - he lost the ball 13 times and won only two of the six duels he contested. Mosquera was at fault for the penalty that allowed PSG back into the game and miraculously escaped a second yellow card.

Read More OLIVER HOLT: Arsenal still have a yawning gap on their resume. They didn't deserve to beat PSG Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were the highest rated Arsenal players given scores of six apiece. Arteta was given a four and L'Equipe took umbrage with the manager taking away from his attacking talents by insisting they fulfil strict defensive duties.

It's regrettable that he somewhat sacrificed players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard by demanding significant defensive effort the publication added. Arsenal's wait for a Champions League trophy goes on but there is at least the solace of coming home to a parade on Sunday. The squad looked glum upon leaving their Budapest hotel but in the afternoon no doubt spirits will be lifted as they show off the Premier League silverware on the five-mile ride around Islington





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