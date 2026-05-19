Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, finally ending 22-year drought

Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions, ending a 22-year wait for the English title since the Invincibles team of 2004 and clinching the title after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions, ending a 22-year wait for the English title since the Invincibles team of 2004. After Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Tuesday night, the Gunner s secured an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's men have been runners-up in each of the last three seasons but finally overcame Pep Guardiola's team to become Kings of England. Next week, they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League, which could bring more glory. Arsenal will pick up the Premier League trophy after Sunday's final game away at Crystal Palace. Their last team to win the Premier League was in 2004, when Thierry Henry and Co went unbeaten through the entire season.

Many teams, including Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester City, have held the title since. More events to follow





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