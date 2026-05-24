On the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Arsenal will be crowned champions in a crucial game against Selhurst Park. This will add to an already historically significant season for the club, as they close out their 20-year wait for a league title. The league will witness the final fixtures of the season, with numerous teams playing for their Premier League positions as the bottom three teams of the Premier League table, West Ham, Leeds, and Everton, will cut it too close to secure their Premier League positions. The Premier League season also marks the final seasons for Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson at Liverpool and his farewell at Anfield.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score updates, team news, and updates from the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League as Arsenal and other teams compete for Premier League positions.

Arsenal will be crowned champions in the 90th minute of the game against Selhurst Park as Tottenham and West Ham aim to avoid relegation to the Championship. Manchester City, Aston Villa, and other teams will also play vital games in their pursuit of Premier League positions. Highlights from the game include a late leveller by Phil Foden, chants against David Sullivan, and a farewell by Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson





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Premier League Arsenal Selhurst Park Tottenham West Ham Eberechi Eze David Sullivan Mohamed Salah Andrew Robertson VAR John Stones Jarrod Bowen EVERTON ON TOP Matt Barlow

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