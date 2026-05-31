Arsenal Celebrates Premier League Title with Parade

Tens of thousands of Arsenal fans lined the streets of north London to celebrate the club's first Premier League title in 22 years. The players and staff took a five-mile loop on a double-decker bus, showing off the trophy to their supporters.

Tens of thousands of Arsenal fans lined the streets of north London to celebrate the club's first Premier League title in 22 years. The players and staff took a five-mile loop on a double-decker bus, showing off the trophy to their supporters.

Despite the despair of their defeat on penalties in the Champions League final, the team was able to shake off their feelings and enjoy the celebration. The event was heavily policed, with over 500 officers on the streets, a drone team, and specialist search groups. The mood was one of raucous celebration, with players dancing and music blaring from the entertainment truck. The last time the club won was in the 2003/04 season, but the drought is finally over.

The women's team also won the FIFA Champions Cup against Corinthians in February, and they were represented by one of the four buses taking part in the parade. The event was a stark contrast to the images of the team leaving their hotel in Budapest on Sunday morning, where they looked glum after their defeat.

However, they were able to put their feelings aside and enjoy the celebration with their fans. The event was a huge success, with no reports of trouble at the time of writing. The fans came from far and wide to attend and roar on their heroes en route, with many taking up the best vantage points hours in advance.

Flags, flares, and a sea of red Arsenal shirts congregated on the tubes and buses of London to make their way to the route. The bus went at a crawling pace, allowing for fans either side of the barriers to catch a prolonged look at the squad that brought home the title.

Gabriel, who missed the crucial penalty that sealed Arsenal's defeat by PSG in the Champions League final, wore a black cap and glasses at the front of the bus as horns blared, red smoke from flares covered the sky, and noise overwhelmed the scene. The desperate disappointment of defeat in Budapest might have threatened to subdue the party atmosphere, but that didn't seem to be the case, with scenes of pandemonium and jubilation in the capital.

The parade was a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, and the fans were thrilled to see their heroes celebrating with them. The event was a memorable one, with plenty of supporters bringing flares on the five-mile route around north London. The players and staff were seen posing with the Premier League trophy, gleaming between them, as they made their way through the crowds.

The bus carrying the men's team was accompanied by a sea of red shirts, with fans cheering and waving flags as they went by. The women's team, who won the FIFA Champions Cup in February, were also represented at the parade, and they were met with cheers and applause as they made their way through the crowds. The event was a huge success, with the fans and players alike enjoying the celebration.

The last time the club won was in the 2003/04 season, but the drought is finally over, and the team is looking forward to the new season. The event was a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, and the fans were thrilled to see their heroes celebrating with them. The parade was a memorable one, with plenty of supporters bringing flares on the five-mile route around north London.

The players and staff were seen posing with the Premier League trophy, gleaming between them, as they made their way through the crowds. The bus carrying the men's team was accompanied by a sea of red shirts, with fans cheering and waving flags as they went by. The women's team, who won the FIFA Champions Cup in February, were also represented at the parade, and they were met with cheers and applause as they made their way through the crowds.

The event was a huge success, with the fans and players alike enjoying the celebration





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