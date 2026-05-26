Arsenal Celebrate Historic Premier League Title Win

Arsenal's big-name stars celebrated their historic Premier League title win in style, with Declan Rice dancing and rapping with the trophy at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair. The team had officially sealed the title on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. Just hours before, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in jubilant scenes. The team's 'Bible Brothers' - a group of Christian players including Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Eberechi Eze - posed for a photo in the dressing room and made cross signs with their hands.

Arsenal celebrated their Premier League title triumph in style on Sunday as big-name stars spent quality time with their family and friends. Declan Rice danced and rapped while clutching the trophy at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, surrounded by a throng of staff.

Meanwhile, the Gunners drafted in singer Louis Dunford to perform 'The Angel' - better known as 'North London Forever' - in an intimate piano serenade. Mikel Arteta also reportedly led his players to the Argentinian song 'La Morocha'. Bacchanalia, an exclusive central London establishment, describes itself as a 'world of Mediterranean delicacies, revelry and artistry', which is 'not merely a restaurant, it is a breath-taking feast for the senses'.

Bottles of its most expensive wine, Liber Pater, command £56,000, with most drinks at costing at least a three-figures fee. The team had officially sealed the title on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. Just hours before, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in jubilant scenes.

Arsenal's 'Bible Brothers' - a group of Christian players including Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Eberechi Eze - posed for a photo in the dressing room and made cross signs with their hands. And players each took their moment to have some quality time with the trophy. Eze posed in front of the away end surrounded by his loved ones as he held the silverware with both hands.

Cristhian Mosquera, deserving a break after a long season, left his eyes closed as he posed for a selfie with it, resting his cheek against the handle. And Gabriel Martinelli kissed the trophy and held up his medal on the team bus driving away from Selhurst Park, getting ready for a night of celebrations.

He also shared a moment with his inner circle including his girlfriend Isabella Rousso, who posted no less than 17 times throughout the day and into the early hours of the morning. Rousso also posed with Gabriel Magalhaes and labelled him the 'best defender in the world and in Brazil' - perhaps a blow to some of his Arsenal team-mates. The Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, where Arsenal partied, sells bottles of wine for up to £56,000.

Gabriel Martinelli posed with his loved ones, including his girlfriend Isabella Rousso. William Saliba, one of the co-stars, was bold enough to lounge with his feet on top of the trophy in the dressing room, also biting into his medal.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly sat atop an advertising board clutching the silverware and got a photo up close and personal with the fans. Rice was joined on the pitch by his girlfriend Lauren Fryer and their son, making a rare public appearance together after she was previously abused on social media. Arteta said of the celebrations: 'It's an amazing feeling.

I've been trying to go through this moment a few times, but I could never expect it to be that big, to be that beautiful, and to see so much joy and pride amongst all the people and our supporters. I think sometimes you need to reflect on that, because everything has happened so fast and in such a special way as well. But I really want to enjoy this moment, at least today.

Tomorrow we'll start to prepare for the final in Budapest, and I can't wait to write a new chapter in the history of our football club. The season is not yet over for Mikel Arteta's men, who will travel to Budapest ahead of their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday. The Gunners have never got their hands on Europe's top prize, though they made the final in 2006, and face the reigning victors in Luis Enrique's PSG





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