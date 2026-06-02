Arsenal Captain Odegaard Hits Police Officer with Ball During Title Parade

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard accidentally hit a police officer on the head with a football during the team's Premier League title victory parade in north London. The incident occurred as Odegaard attempted to head the ball into the crowd from the top of a double-decker bus. The parade attracted nearly a million fans, but was also marked by 16 arrests and violent scenes involving hooligans.

Arsenal 's Premier League title victory parade through north London on Sunday was marred by a bizarre incident involving captain Martin Odegaard , who accidentally struck a police officer on the head with a football while riding on the parade bus.

The Norwegian international, celebrating the club's first league title in 20 years, attempted to head the ball from the top of the double-decker bus into the crowd, but his aim was off, and the ball bounced off the officer's head. Odegaard quickly ducked down to avoid being identified, but his teammates jokingly shouted, 'Arrest him! Arrest him!

' The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The parade, which began at 2:15 PM, saw an estimated one million fans lining the streets of Islington to celebrate Arsenal's triumph. The team boarded three red buses: one for the players, one for families and staff, and one for the women's team, who also won the Champions Cup in February.

As the buses wound through the streets, fans hung out of windows, climbed onto bus stops, and gathered on rooftops to catch a glimpse of their heroes. Thick red smoke from flares filled the air as Declan Rice rapped to 'Ice Ice Baby' and promised the Gunners would 'come back for more' next season. Ben White playfully chanted for teammate Piero Hincapie to 'get your bum out' after a wardrobe malfunction during a recent match.

Despite the joyous atmosphere, the day was not without incident. The Metropolitan Police reported 16 arrests around the parade footprint, including for drunk and disorderly behavior, drug offenses, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers. A crime scene was set up after a stabbing on Hornsey Road around 8:30 PM. Videos showed hooligans climbing onto police vans, throwing footballs, and making obscene gestures at officers.

One constable was knocked over while trying to prevent fans from entering Emirates Stadium, and another was nearly hit by a bottle. The celebrations came a day after Arsenal's heartbreaking loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, where they were defeated on penalties. Despite the disappointment, players like Gabriel and Myles Lewis-Skelly expressed pride in the season and vowed to come back stronger.

Co-owner Josh Kroenke joined the chants, and manager Mikel Arteta waved to the crowds with a broad smile. Lewis-Skelly, 19, who started the final, told Sky Sports, 'It's added fuel to the fire. We're ready to go and achieve our dreams. We're not done!





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Arsenal's Martin Odegaard hits police officer with football from parade busArsenal's Martin Odegaard hit a police officer on the head with a football from a parade bus as fans celebrated the team's Premier League win. The incident occurred while Odegaard was on top of a double-decker bus, heading a football into the crowd behind the barrier.

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