Arsenal Benefit from Controversial Handball Decisions in Champions League Final

Arsenal's Champions League final victory over PSG was marred by disputed handball calls that left fans furious, with two incidents in the first half sparking accusations of favoritism and calls for rule consistency.

Arsenal 's Champions League final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain was overshadowed by two controversial handball decisions that favored the Gunners, sparking outrage among rival fans and debates over refereeing consistency.

The match, played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, saw Arsenal take an early lead when Kai Havertz fired home from a tight angle, but the goal itself was mired in controversy. In the build-up, PSG captain Marquinhos attempted to clear the ball but instead kicked it against Arsenal's Leandro Trossard. Replays showed the ball deflected off Trossard's arm before rolling to Havertz, who slotted past the goalkeeper.

Despite clear evidence of handball, the goal was allowed to stand, leaving many questioning the decision. Moments later, another incident fueled the controversy. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka attempted to clear a bouncing ball in his own penalty area but missed his kick entirely, with the ball then striking his hand. PSG players appealed for a penalty, but referee Slavko Vincic waved play on, and VAR did not intervene.

The decisions sparked a torrent of criticism on social media, with fans accusing the officials of bias and inconsistency. One user wrote, 'Havertz goal should've been ruled out for handball by Trossard. We are witnessing corruption in real time.

' Another added, 'It's not even a question, he hits it TWICE. How can it not be a penalty?

' The grievances were compounded by a separate incident involving Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera, who appeared to escape a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box, which led to a penalty. PSG's Ousmane Dembele converted from the spot, but many felt Mosquera should have been sent off, further fueling claims of favorable treatment for Arsenal. The controversy is not isolated to this match.

Earlier in the season, a study revealed that Arsenal benefited from seven refereeing errors in the Premier League, including three penalties that should have been awarded against them and three red cards that were not given. The incidents in Budapest seemed to reinforce that pattern, with pundits offering mixed opinions. On TNT Sports at halftime, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown defended the decisions, saying, 'I think the referee has a fantastic view of it.

We have seen penalties given in the Champions League for less than that this season, but it's not in the spirit of the game.

' Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, despite his bias, agreed, stating, 'Even from a bias Liverpool point of view, I don't think that's a pen. ' However, the wider football community remains divided, with many calling for greater consistency in handball interpretations and VAR interventions. Ultimately, Arsenal held on to win the match and lift the Champions League trophy, but the victory will forever be tinged with controversy.

The debate over whether justice was served or if Arsenal were lucky to escape punishment will linger, especially among rival fans who feel aggrieved. The incidents also highlight the ongoing challenges football faces in applying handball rules consistently, especially in high-stakes matches where the margin for error is razor-thin. As the Champions League concludes, the focus now shifts to how governing bodies can refine the laws to minimize such disputes in future finals





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Arsenal PSG Champions League Handball Controversy Refereeing

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