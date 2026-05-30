Arsenal Benefit from Controversial Decisions in Champions League Final First Half

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into halftime of the Champions League final against PSG after Kai Havertz's goal survived a handball check, and Bukayo Saka avoided a penalty call for handball. Rival fans were furious, while pundits debated the calls.

Arsenal took a controversial 1-0 lead into halftime of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, as two handball incidents and a potential red card decision fueled outrage among rival fans.

The Gunners got off to the perfect start when Kai Havertz, preferred over Viktor Gyokeres in Mikel Arteta's lineup, fired home from a tight angle in the 12th minute. However, replays showed that in the build-up, PSG captain Marquinhos cleared the ball directly into Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard, with the ball striking Trossard's arm before falling to Havertz. Despite clear evidence of handball, the goal was allowed to stand by the referee and VAR, sparking immediate backlash on social media.

Fans posted comments such as Havertz goal should have been ruled out for handball by Trossard, and We are witnessing corruption in real time. Others mocked the incident, calling Trossard's arms the unlikely assist. Just minutes later, another contentious moment occurred in Arsenal's penalty box. Bukayo Saka attempted to clear a bouncing ball but missed his kick, and the ball struck his hand as he lost balance.

PSG players vehemently appealed for a penalty, but again the referee waved play on. The decision drew widespread criticism, with many pointing out that similar handball situations had been penalized in the Champions League earlier in the season. Fans expressed disbelief, noting that Saka appeared to hit the ball twice and that his arm was in an unnatural position.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, analyzing for TNT Sports, defended the call: I think the referee has a fantastic view of it. We have seen penalties given for less, but it's not in the spirit. He just throws his arm at it. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard added, Even from a bias Liverpool point of view, I don't think that's a pen.

The controversy deepened when, in the second half, Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera committed a clear foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box, resulting in a penalty for PSG. Ousmane Dembele converted to level the score.

However, fans were puzzled that Mosquera, already on a yellow card, was not shown a second yellow for the foul. According to the laws of the game, a professional foul in the box that denies a promising attack typically warrants a caution, and a penalty is awarded. Mosquera escaped a second booking and was immediately substituted for Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal's luck with officials has been a recurring theme this season; a recent study revealed the Gunners benefited from more refereeing errors than any other Premier League side, with seven mistakes going in their favor, including three ungiven penalties and three ungiven red cards. The first half of the final added to that narrative, leaving fans of rival clubs fuming. The match remained poised at 1-1 after Dembele's penalty, but the debate over the officiating dominated post-match discussions





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