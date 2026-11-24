Viktor Gyokeres scores early for Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund while Manchester City draw 0-0 with Napoli in Champions League action.

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday during Champions League action. The decisive moment arrived early in the first half when Viktor Gyokeres scored a spectacular strike to separate the two sides. This result places Arsenal in a strong position heading into the next phase of the tournament.

Gyokeres Strikes Early Against Dortmund

Viktor Gyokeres ended his scoring drought with a powerful goal that left no doubt about the quality of the finish. The Swedish forward ripped the ball into the net, effectively putting the club ahead in the crucial European contest. Although some questioned the goalkeeping setup before the match, the screamer from Gyokeres was undeniable proof of his return to form. This early lead gave the home side significant momentum for the remainder of the half.

Also read Arsenal Victory Over Dortmund And City Update In Champions League Action

Arsenal Miss Chances to Extend Lead

Despite taking the lead, Arsenal created numerous opportunities to double their advantage but failed to capitalize on several clear-cut chances. Martin Odegaard provided a perfect assist for Viktor Gyokeres, who missed a simple opportunity from six yards out. Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira noted on Prime Video that the team created many chances and should be disappointed not to have scored a second goal. These missed opportunities could prove costly in tightly contested matches.

Borussia Dortmund Tests Arsenal Defense

Borussia Dortmund grew in confidence as the first half progressed, causing Arsenal significant problems in the final third. Jobe Bellingham and Fabio Silva tested goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with consecutive attempts. Kepa made comfortable saves from both players, but these efforts served as warning signs for the defense. Maximilian Beier nearly equalized for the visitors, but he missed the ball entirely, handing Arsenal a huge let-off. Noni Madueke almost punished this error on the counter-attack but fired just wide.

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Manchester City Stalemate with Napoli

Manchester City faced a different challenge as they struggled to break down Napoli in a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium. The match remained flat with neither side able to find the back of the net. Erling Haaland had a header blocked by Dusan Milinkovic-Savic, while Scott McTominay was ruled offside after a good cross from Matteo Politano. Napoli took a corner late in the half, with Lukas Beukema forcing a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, but it was the closest they came to threatening a lead.

City Struggle to Find Rhythm

Manchester City appeared to be in a rut, failing to cope with Napoli defensive structure. Erling Doku, Phil Foden, and Noussair Mazraoui were all substituted at half-time, reflecting the lack of impact from the attacking players. Former England defender Michael Dawson questioned the substitutions on Sky Sports, noting that significant changes were needed. The home side had 11 players behind the ball often, indicating a struggle to maintain possession and create clear chances against the away side.

What Comes Next in the Competition

The second half began with both matches returning to action under the floodlights. Arsenal fans remained optimistic despite the narrow lead, while Manchester City faced the pressure to find a breakthrough. Napoli looked the more likely side to take a lead at the Emirates, but Arsenal held firm. City had everything to do in the second half to avoid dropping more points in the race for the top eight. These results set the stage for critical subsequent fixtures in the Champions League group stages.