Arsenal Arrive in Budapest for Champions League Final Showdown Against PSG

Arsenal have landed in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with Jurrien Timber a surprise inclusion in the traveling party. The Gunners aim to win their first European Cup against the defending champions.

Arsenal 's long-awaited journey to the Champions League final is finally here, as Mikel Arteta 's squad touched down in Budapest on Thursday night, greeted by a fervent crowd of supporters at the team hotel.

The Gunners are set to face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in a monumental clash that could see them crowned champions of Europe for the first time in the club's history. The Premier League title winners are riding high after ending a 22-year domestic drought, but the focus has now shifted entirely to the European stage.

Arteta knows that his side will enter the final as underdogs against the reigning champions, who eliminated Bayern Munich in a dramatic semi-final. Yet, Arsenal's belief is sky-high after a remarkable season that saw them finish seven points clear of Manchester City. The team's arrival in Hungary was marked by a sea of red and white as fans chanted and waved flags outside the hotel, a testament to the euphoria sweeping the fanbase.

Among the traveling party was defender Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined for two and a half months with a hamstring injury but trained fully with the first team before the trip. His potential availability is a huge boost for Arsenal, especially with Ben White nursing a knee problem. Timber was named in the Netherlands' World Cup squad earlier this week, underscoring his importance to both club and country.

The Gunners are hoping that the 23-year-old can play some part in the final, even if it is from the bench. Arteta's side will need to be at their best to overcome PSG, who boast a formidable attack led by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Arsenal's own star, Bukayo Saka, has been instrumental in their run to the final, scoring the decisive goal against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second leg.

The team landed at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and promptly boarded a coach for a short ride to their base, where they were met by cheering fans. The atmosphere was electric, a stark contrast to the quiet determination that marked their departure from Luton Airport. Arteta addressed the players briefly upon arrival, reiterating the message he delivered after lifting the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park last Sunday: the job is not finished.

The club's lavish party at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair was a deserved celebration for the league title, but now it is about adding the ultimate prize. Arsenal's journey to the final has been defined by resilience. They overcame a tricky group stage that included Barcelona and Inter Milan, then dispatched Porto in the round of 16 before edging past Atletico in a tense semi-final. PSG, meanwhile, crushed Liverpool in the quarter-finals and survived a scare against Bayern.

The final promises to be a tactical battle, with Arteta likely to deploy a compact defense and quick transitions to exploit PSG's high line. Midfield maestros Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will be crucial in controlling the tempo, while Gabriel Martinelli and Saka will look to stretch the PSG full-backs. The absence of Gabriel Jesus, who has struggled with injuries, means that Kai Havertz may lead the line.

Arsenal's bench could feature Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, and other young talents ready to make an impact. As the countdown to Saturday's kickoff continues, Arsenal fans are dreaming of European glory. For Arteta, it would be the crowning achievement of a remarkable rebuild. The Spanish manager has instilled a winning mentality and tactical flexibility that has turned Arsenal into a force on both domestic and continental fronts.

The final will be broadcast to millions around the world, and Arsenal aim to write a new chapter in their storied history. With Timber back in the fold and the entire squad fit and focused, the Gunners are ready to seize their moment. The Puskas Arena awaits, and Budapest is painted in red and white





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