Arsenal and PSG to Face Off in UEFA Champions League Final

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will compete in the UEFA Champions League Final, with the match taking place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.go head-to-head for the UEFA Champions League Final, with the newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal facing Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain .

PSG is looking for a repeat after cruising to victory over Inter Milan last year. Arsenal would be looking for its first Champions League trophy, having lost its only finals appearance in 2006. , following the Europa League and Europa Conference League finals. The match will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, and starts at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Killers will headline the kick-off show with what’s sure to be a hit-heavy set.

“We said yes without hesitation,” said the Killers in a statement when the announcement was made in March, adding, “Some stages speak for themselves. ” Previous acts have included Linkin Park, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa, and performances take place prior to kick-off, rather than during halftime. As for the match, PSG are the favorites heading into the final, and are looking to become only the second back-to-back champions ever and the first since Real Madrid’s 2016-2018 threepeat.

They’ll have to contend with Arsenal’s stellar defense; Arsenal only conceded 27 goals during the entire Premier League season. ), it will air on CBS in the U.S. and stream on Paramount+. Here’s what to know about catching the Champions League final live. CBS, which is airing the Arsenal-PSG match, is available on DirecTV.

The live-TV streamer includes a five-day free trial across its tiers. Sports fans can also get channels like ESPN in DirecTV’s various packages. Paramount+ will carry the game for Premium subscribers. Plans start at $13.99/mo, although it does not offer the option of a free trial.

Paramount+ is the streaming home of the UEFA Champions League in the U.S., as well as Italy’s Serie A and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Fubo, which is available with a one-day free trial, includes CBS in its Sports + News package. The streaming service also includes access to other sports with channels like ESPN, FS1, and others.

The UEFA Champions League kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET between PSG and Arsenal on Saturday, May 30, and will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The Killers will headline the kickoff show.

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