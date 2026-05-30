Arsenal and PSG Fans Clash in Budapest Ahead of Champions League Final

Violent confrontations between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain supporters erupt in Budapest as police prepare for the UEFA Champions League final, with arrests made and thousands of officers deployed for security.

Arsenal supporters and Paris Saint-Germain fans have engaged in violent confrontations on the streets of Budapest ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, prompting a substantial police presence to maintain order.

Video recordings from Király Street depict scenes of fans exchanging punches and kicks, with flares being launched into the air. French supporters were audibly chanting 'allez' during the brawl, according to witnesses. Authorities have opened an investigation into 'group disorder' and are reviewing footage to identify those involved. Two British nationals have already been taken into custody, one for disorderly conduct and another for damaging a vehicle.

The match, to be held at the Puskas Arena, will see approximately 4,000 officers deployed both inside the stadium and throughout the city. Organisers anticipate as many as 10,000 ticketless fans may travel to Hungary, drawn by the prospect of Arsenal's first Champions League final appearance in nearly two decades. The previous final for the London club was in 2006, ending in a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Isolated incidents began as early as Friday night, with social media videos showing further clashes between rival factions. Police reported that a group set off smoke flares shortly after midnight and that others were fighting on Király Street. At 4 p.m. local time Friday, a British man was arrested following an altercation with two Portuguese individuals at a Champions Festival gate; all three were charged with disorderly conduct.

A second British fan was detained later after climbing onto a car and causing damage. By Saturday morning, fans from both sides were already gathering in the city after celebrating throughout the night. Estimates suggest around 45,000 additional supporters will be present by kickoff, representing the largest police mobilisation in Budapest's history. Major General Dr. János Zoltán Kuczik, commander of operations, stated: 'We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order.

It's no secret that having fans from London and Paris in Budapest at the same time poses a significant risk, but it is our job to minimize that risk.

' Security planning commenced over a year ago, incorporating intelligence from London and Paris and lessons from the previous final in Munich. This is Hungary's first time hosting the Champions League final. Beyond security, the city has arranged additional public transport and dedicated fan buses. In London, bars and fan zones are expected to be crowded as supporters hope to mirror the team's recent Premier League triumph





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