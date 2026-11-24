Viktor Gyokeres scores for Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund while Manchester City face Napoli in a tight Champions League opening match.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal with a spectacular strike in their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. The Swedish striker found the net at the Emirates Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead early in the contest. Meanwhile, Manchester City battled to a 0-0 stalemate against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium during the same evening of European action.

Gyokeres Breaks the Deadlock

At the 10-minute mark, Gyokeres unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards out that dipped perfectly over Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The goal provided the perfect reward for the striker who had been waiting for an opportunity to start this specific match. His performance proved decisive as Arsenal moved into a commanding position in the group stage fixture.

Also read Champions League Live: Galatasaray vs Aston Villa, Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, Man City vs Napoli

Dortmund Misses Clear Opportunities

Borussia Dortmund struggled to break Arsenal's defensive line despite showing moments of promise. Fabio Silva attempted a dig on goal but leaned back too far, sending the effort flying over the bar. Later, Christos Tzolis created a significant chance by palming a shot into the path of Noni Madueke. Madueke stumbled and tumbled before his shot was blocked by the defense, leaving the winger to rue a missed opportunity.

Etihad Stalemate Continues

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City faced a disciplined Napoli side that employed a narrow and deep 4-5-1 formation. Napoli kept all 11 players behind the ball, making it difficult for City to create clear-cut chances. The atmosphere remained relatively flat on the pitch, with Napoli appearing happy to absorb pressure and play patiently.

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Key Incidents and Player Performances

Manchester City saw several key moments that could have shifted the momentum. Erling Haaland went down in the box after being grabbed by Olivera, prompting calls for a penalty from the crowd. However, the referee paused the game for a check and ultimately did not award the spot-kick. McTominay also faced boos from the home crowd after conceding a throw, highlighting the high stakes of the encounter.

Financial and Squad Context

Off the pitch, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak entertained UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin during the match. The club also wore a burnt orange fourth kit, a strategic move aimed at boosting shirt sales and generating additional revenue. In terms of squad dynamics, players like Allan and Guehi were making their first significant appearances, with Allan working hard defensively on the left flank.