The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City has become one of the most significant in recent English football history. Despite past dismissals from Pep Guardiola's camp, Arsenal's rise under Mikel Arteta intensified the competition. With Guardiola no longer in charge, the article reviews key recent head-to-head meetings, including Arsenal's 1-0 win in October 2023 and their dominant 5-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Man City faced off in the unofficial curtain raiser of the 2026–27 season. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images There was a curious avoidance on the sky-blue half of Manchester to accept Arsenal as a proper rival.

Pep Guardiola will forever fawn over his tussles with Jürgen Klopp, and two of his most trusted lieutenants, Rodri and Bernardo Silva, often spoke with childish petulance when discussing the Gunners’ rise. ’s apparent dismissal of Mikel Arteta’s project, that fueled the north Londoners and converted their rivalry into one of the most significant in recent memory.

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These two clubs have seldom produced memorable encounters when they’ve locked horns, but they’ve fought for multiple titles, withA new era for this rivalry beckons with Guardiola no longer in the picture. Here’s how the previous five head-to-head meetings went down. Arsenal got the Manchester City-sized monkey off their back when a deflected Gabriel Martinelli strike helped the Gunners to a 1–0 win over Guardiola’s side in October 2023.