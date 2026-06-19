Arrow Video Restores John Woo's Once a Thief for 4K Blu‑ray Release

Arrow Video presents the first 4K Blu‑ray release of John Woo's 1991 crime caper Once a Thief, starring Chow Yun‑fat. The Dolby Vision restoration is showcased in a new exclusive trailer ahead of the August 3 launch.

Arrow Video is releasing John Woo 's 1991 Hong Kong crime caper comedy Once a Thief on 4K Blu‑ray for the first time in North America, marking another of the director's classics newly available in ultra‑high‑definition.

The film, starring Chow Yun‑fat alongside Leslie Cheung and Cherie Chung, follows three orphaned thieves raised by Boss Chow (Kenneth Tsang) who are hired to steal a cursed painting from a French château. After a double‑cross, the trio reunites for revenge in a story that combines Woo's signature high‑octane action with playful, stylized set pieces. The restoration, done in Dolby Vision 4K, showcases the film's lush cinematography and meticulous stunt work.

The 4K Blu‑ray release is scheduled for August 3, and Collider has premiered a new trailer highlighting the visual upgrade and energetic sequences. This addition continues Arrow Video's effort to preserve and remaster Woo's early Hong Kong work for modern audiences. The included quiz, while unrelated to the film, explores preferences for action‑hero partners through scenarios about mission planning, travel, combat, downtime, and communication, featuring archetypes like Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, and Ethan Hunt





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arrow Video John Woo Once A Thief 4K Blu‑Ray Chow Yun‑Fat Hong Kong Cinema Film Restoration Dolby Vision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham’s Jensen Interceptor Heads to AuctionA 1972 Jensen Interceptor III that belonged to late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham will be sold by Iconic Auctioneers in the U.K. next month.

Read more »

Brazoria County ‘fighting transparency’ as bodycam video withheld in John Mendoza Jr. shooting, lawyer saysThe family of John Mendoza Jr., the 18-year-old Texas State student shot and killed by former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit on June 1, is still looking for answers, and their attorney claims the county is trying to keep them in the dark.

Read more »

Ranking the NFL's Worst-to-First Candidates: John Harbaugh Hire Soars Giants Up the ListOf the NFL’s eight cellar-dwellers, who’s most likely to go from worst to first?

Read more »

Seattle Mariners Shut Out Baltimore Orioles 3-0 Behind Woo's Dominant PerformanceBryan Woo pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out nine batters, and Colt Emerson's two-run single in the first inning led the Seattle Mariners to a 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

Read more »