Arrests reportedly made after theft of equipment from England's World Cup team before opener

England's World Cup equipment was stolen en route to Kansas City training base, but police recovered the items and made two arrests in the case.

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The theft is believed to have happened at some point on its journey from Florida to Kansas City. Police responded to the theft on Friday night, and while footwear was among the items stolen, none of the missing equipment was considered essential for the team to play.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," a Kansas City Police spokesman said. "The investigation is ongoing. "The English national team poses for a photo before their final match before the World Cup on June 10 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL.against Ghana on June 23. They will then finish up their group stage slate with a match against Panama in New Jersey.





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