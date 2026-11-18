Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in a North Side raid on Oct 30 seizing over 2800 grams of methamphetamine and 15 firearms from a home on Kinder Drive.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of two individuals following a significant law enforcement operation targeting organized crime activities in San Antonio. Deputies executed a search warrant on Oct. 30 at a residence located in the 140 block of Kinder Drive on the North Side. The operation resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of illegal narcotics, a large arsenal of firearms, and more than $28,000 in cash. This raid was the culmination of a weeks-long investigation into criminal networks operating within the county.

Investigation Details and Seized Evidence

Law enforcement officers conducted a thorough search of the property after receiving intelligence that supported the issuance of the warrant. During the execution of the warrant, deputies located Ivette Aleia Claire, 24, and Timothy Ray Mendoza, 23, at the scene. Both individuals were taken into custody immediately following the discovery of evidence. The seizure inventory included 2,860 grams of methamphetamine and 344.6 grams of marijuana. Additionally, authorities recovered 310 grams of THC cartridges and 45 grams of cocaine. A separate seizure included 25 grams of psilocybin, further indicating a diverse range of controlled substances were present at the location.

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Arrests and Criminal Charges Filed

Ivette Aleia Claire faces multiple serious felony charges stemming from the evidence found at the home. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office charged Claire with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1 involving 400-plus grams of the drug. She is also charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1 involving 4-200 grams. Additional charges against her include possession of marijuana in the 2-4 ounces range and possession of a controlled substance PG2 in the 4-400 grams category. These charges reflect the significant volume of narcotics found in her possession and control.

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Timothy Ray Mendoza Faces Multiple Felonies

Timothy Ray Mendoza is accused of similar narcotics violations as well as a separate firearm offense. Mendoza was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1 involving 400-plus grams and PG1 involving 4-200 grams. He also faces charges for possession of marijuana in the 2-4 ounces range. Furthermore, prosecutors filed charges for possession of a controlled substance PG2 involving 400-plus grams and PG2 involving 4-400 grams. A critical additional charge against Mendoza is unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, highlighting the intersection of drug trafficking and illegal weapons ownership in this case.

Firearms and Cash Seized in Operation

Beyond the narcotics, the raid yielded a significant number of weapons and monetary assets. Deputies recovered 15 firearms from the residence, indicating a heavy armament associated with the alleged criminal activity. The financial component of the seizure included more than $28,000 in cash, which authorities believe may be proceeds from the illicit drug trade. The combination of high-value drugs, numerous weapons, and large sums of cash underscores the severity of the organized crime investigation. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office continues to process the evidence and determine if further charges or arrests will be pursued.