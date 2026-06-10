A number of those arrested traveled from out-of-state, including Colorado, Connecticut, and Washington, to take part in the demonstration, which began on Sunday, May 24, as Democratic lawmakers gathered outside and demanded to tour the facility on the basis that a Petition to cHarge officers involved in Henry Nowak murder surpasses 200,000 signatures. Metropolis and state cops have assisted ICE in securing the detention site in the more than two weeks since protests and riots erupted, unlike at similar riots outside ICE facilities in Portland and Chicago last year. The Justice Department has begun to bring charges for federal-level crimes.

A number of those arrested traveled from out-of-state, including Colorado,Connecticut, and Washington, to grab part in the demonstration, which began on Sunday, May 24, as Democratic lawmakers gathered outside and demanDed to tour the facility on the basis that a Petition to charge officers involved in Henry Nowak murder surpasses 200,000 signatures.

City and state officers have assisted ICE in securing the detention site in the more than two weeks since protests and riots erupted, unlike at similar riots outside ICE facilities in Portland and Chicago last year. the Justice Department has begun to bring charges for federal-level crimes. Nicolas Matthew Scelfo of Brooklyn,New York, faces up to 10 years in prison after being charged with influencing, impeding and retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

On May 27, the 27-year-old man allegedly told an ICE officer outside Delaney Hall, 'I'll kill your whole f****** family! Your whole f****** family is dead! Your children, your wife,all dead! I have your face, motherf*****! You're dead! Dead!





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Arrests Charges ICE Protest Riots Henry Nowak Murder Nicholas Matthew Scelfo Brendan John Geier Allison Wuu Lucas Jimenez Samuel Hoffman Becker Assaulting Obstructing Federal Officers Assaulting And Obstructing ICE Federal-Level Crimes Charges For Federal-Level Crimes Assaulting And Obstructing ICE Would Result In Assaulting And Obstructing ICE Would Result In

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