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Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter was arrested Friday and is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail in connection with a fatal crash near the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter was arrested Friday and is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail in connection with a fatal crash near the mouth of Ogden Canyon.22-year-old woman severely injured in motorcycle crash near mouth of Ogden CanyonBox Elder Sheriff takes voluntary leave following Ogden Canyon crash with motorcyclist Nathan Evershed, a former prosecutor and current defense attorney who is not involved in the case, said Potter’s use of a county vehicle could create liability for the county.

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“This has to be a first in Utah, at least. I’m not aware of anything like this where a sitting sheriff is being accused of killing someone while he was under the influence of alcohol,” Evershed said. The warrant says Potter pulled onto Canyon Road in Weber County directly in front of Huggins on Oct. 27. It says Potter saw her and misjudged the distance.

Huggins tried to brake but collided with the rear driver’s side of the county vehicle, according to the warrant. She suffered severe injuries and died a few days later. The warrant also says Potter’s blood alcohol level was 0.065 two hours after the crash, above the state’s legal limit. Evershed said the county could face civil liability because Potter was in a county vehicle.

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“Oh, absolutely. This whole thing is a nightmare for the county and really for the taxpayer because it wasn’t in his own personal car,” Evershed said. Police documents also show Potter is being investigated in connection with a Jan. 17 case in which he was suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the documents, a citizen reported to dispatch that Potter was “operating his government-owned vehicle while impaired, describing an erratic driving pattern, slurred speech, unstable balance, and a silver can visibly protruding from his sweatshirt pocket” on I-15. Cellphone records obtained by police in that case indicate Potter gave state troopers a false location when they called him to investigate.

“There might have been some indication from, you know, another case that he has some issues with these things, and so it is an enormous civil issue for that county; and the people that are going to be paying for that are the taxpayers,” Evershed said. Box Elder County told 2News in a statement that Chief Deputy Cade Palmer is taking over operations while Potter is on paid administrative leave and that all operations remain functional.

"Box Elder County is aware that Sheriff Kevin Potter was arrested on November 20, 2026, by the Ogden Police Department in connection with the October 27th crash involving a motorcyclist at Valley Drive and Canyon Road near the mouth of Ogden Canyon in Weber County. The Sheriff remains on paid administrative leave pending the court proceedings. Utah Code 17-66-204 addresses the responsibilities of counties when an elected county officer faces qualifying felony charges related to official duties.

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The County is reviewing its administrative responsibilities under this law and will proceed in accordance with applicable legal requirements. All media inquiries regarding the investigation and arrest should be directed to the Ogden Police Department. Our thoughts remain with the motorcyclist’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Evershed said next week’s court proceedings will be important. “That’s a critical fork in the road because what we see is that if he’s held still no bail, this case is going to move a lot faster because he’s in custody,” Evershed said. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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