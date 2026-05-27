Arrest of a Man Suspected of Failing to Disclose Information on the Manchester Synagogue Attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to disclose information on the Manchester Synagogue attack, which took place in October. The suspect, a 49-year-old from Higher Broughton, Salford, has been taken into custody for questioning under the Terrorism Act.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to disclose information on the Manchester Synagogue attack. The 49-year-old, from Higher Broughton, Salford, has been taken into custody for questioning under the Terrorism Act , Greater Manchester Police said.

It is the eighth arrest in relation to the Yom Kippur terror attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation which claimed the lives of two Jewish men, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz. Cravitz, 66, died from knife wounds inflicted by terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie during the attack on October 2. Fellow congregant Adrian Daulby, 53, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer.

Al-Shamie mowed down a security guard outside the synagogue as people were gathering for the holiest day of the Jewish year, before getting out and attacking Mr Cravitz with a knife. Worshippers inside the building, including Mr Daulby, managed to shut the doors and held them closed as Al-Shamie attempted to batter his way inside.

The 35-year-old extremist - who was wearing a fake suicide belt - rang 999 during his atrocity and said: 'I have killed two Jews in the name of Islamic State.

' Jihad Al-Shamie (pictured outside the synagogue) mowed his car into the synagogue security guard before attacking worshippers. Cravitz, 66, died from knife wounds inflicted by terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie during the attack on October 2. Adrian Daulby, 53, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer. He was killed by police gunfire at the scene of the attack.

In October another man was arrested by on suspicion of failing to disclose information on the terror attack. He remains under investigation. In a statement on Tuesday night, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: 'This evening we have arrested a 49-year-old man in the Salford area on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity, contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000.

'The suspected offence relates directly to the terrorist attack that took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October. 'The loved ones of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, as well as those seriously injured in the attack, have been updated on this latest development. 'We remain unwavering in our commitment to establishing the full picture behind the attack and getting answers for those affected, including the local community.

'We are prepared to take swift, firm action where we suspect criminal offences may have occurred. 'Our investigation is continuing, and I would once again urge anybody who may have information that could assist us to please contact police.

' Al-Shamie - a married father-of-three who had at least two secret wives and bombarded other women via a Muslims-only dating app - had a conviction for possession of Class B drugs in 2012, when he was about 22, plus a 'street warning' for cannabis when he was a teenager and a penalty notice for shoplifting. A one-time RAC call handler and keen gym-goer who lived with his mother in Prestwich, Al-Shamie was a prolific user of the Muzmatch dating app where he referred to himself as 'J' and says he is a data analyst of 'Syrian mixed heritage'.

One of his secret wives later told the Daily Mail that Al-Shamie was 'intimidating' and 'aggressive', and was obsessed with watching foreign TV news channels. But despite branding him a 'controlling' liar, she said there was nothing in his behaviour when they were together that suggested he was becoming radicalised.

'One minute he can talk nice, then it’s like flipping a switch,' she said. Counter-terror police believe Al-Shamie was influenced by extremist Islamist ideology





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester Synagogue Attack Terrorism Act Greater Manchester Police Jihad Al-Shamie Adrian Daulby Melvin Cravitz Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue Counter-Terror Police Islamic State Syrian Mixed Heritage Muzmatch Dating App Class B Drugs Cannabis Shoplifting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brighton 0-2 Manchester United: Manchester United Celebrate Bruno Fernandes Record-Breaking SeasonManchester United have completed a remarkable turnaround under new head coach Michael Carrick as they celebrate Bruno Fernandes record-breaking season with a comfortable victory over Brighton in bright sunshine on the South Coast. Fernandes got the better of his rivalry with opponents who have a history of thwarting United and set up Patrick Dorgu for the all-time Premier League record-breaking goal. The result capped off an incredible contribution from Fernandes who has earned Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, breaking Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne s record with an impressive 21 league assists.

Read more »

Naked man shot, killed after emerging from Biloxi River, attacking Woolmarket man, police sayA man was shot and killed after allegedly emerging from the Biloxi River and attacking a man in Woolmarket Saturday night.

Read more »

Man fatally shot inside Flatlands, Brooklyn laundromat; another man grazedThe 41-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Read more »

New He-Man Film: Prince Adam Confronts Skeletor and He-Man's Unique Stance on ViolenceThe 2026 He-Man film, directed by Travis Knight (known for his work on Transformers), explores the origin story of Prince Adam, now known as He-Man. After being stranded on Earth for 15 years, Adam needs to reunite the Eternian heroes and tap back into his powers as He-Man to save his homeland from Skeletor, who has seized control.

Read more »