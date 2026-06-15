Arrest Made in Notorious Putney Pusher Case After Nearly a Decade

Police have arrested a multi-millionaire banker with royal ancestry as the suspect in the infamous 'Putney Pusher' case, where a jogger shoved a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in 2017. The investigation, which had gone cold, was revived by new leads leading to the dramatic apprehension of a decorated former army officer.

A significant breakthrough has occurred in one of Britain's most enduring criminal mysteries. London 's Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with the 2017 incident on Putney Bridge where a female jogger was pushed into the path of a moving bus.

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially named but is described by sources as a multi-millionaire banker and a former British Army officer, was detained at his £1.4 million residence in west London. His familial ties reportedly extend to prominent European royal dynasties, including the House of Windsor. This development ends a nearly ten-year saga that captured international attention and left the public haunted by the senseless act caught on CCTV.

The incident itself occurred on the morning of May 5, 2017, during the rush hour. A 33-year-old woman was walking southbound on the bridge when a male jogger, coming from the opposite direction, deliberately pushed her off the pavement and directly into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus traveling at approximately 12 miles per hour. The driver, Oliver Salbris, demonstrated remarkable reflexes, swerving and braking in time to avoid striking the woman's head by mere inches.

She survived with largely minor physical injuries but profound psychological trauma. The assailant, however, showed no compunction; he continued his run without pause and even passed the victim again about fifteen minutes later as she lay on the bridge receiving assistance, ignoring her desperate pleas. The grainy CCTV footage, which rapidly went viral, showed a white man in his early to mid-thirties with a stocky build, short brown hair, wearing a grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

This sparked a massive police investigation. Detectives said they interviewed fifty men and made three prior arrests, but all individuals were eliminated, including an American investment banker who could prove he was in the United States at the time. No charges were ever filed, and the case was formally closed in 2018, becoming a frustratingly high-profile unsolved crime.

Its notoriety persisted, even inspiring a 2024 play, 'Once Upon a Bridge,' which reimagined the event from the perspectives of the jogger, the victim, and the driver. The recent arrest suggests that fresh evidence or a new investigative approach has finally cracked the case open. According to a Metropolitan Police spokesman, the suspect remains in police custody.

The inquiry continues, but this dramatic turn promises a resolution that the public, the victim, and the heroic bus driver Oliver Salbris have awaited for years. Salbris has previously stated the incident never leaves his thoughts, forcing him to scrutinize pedestrians on the bridge every time he crosses.

'Her head was only a few centimetres from the bus and the wheel,' he recalled, grateful his reactions were swift enough to prevent a fatal outcome. The arrest of a figure with such a distinguished and affluent profile adds a complex layer to a story that has long been defined by its random, terrifying violence on a ordinary London commute





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Putney Pusher London Arrest 2017 Bus CCTV Unsolved Case Royalty Banker Army Officer

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