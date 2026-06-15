Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of Children's Lemonade Stand in Boston

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly robbing two children operating a lemonade stand in Boston, flashing a firearm and stealing their cash box. The victims, ages 12 and 11, reported the incident to police, leading to the arrest. The community rallied around the children, with the stand reopening to a large crowd including Mayor Michelle Wu. Authorities continue to search for a second suspect.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday in connection with the armed robbery of two children operating a lemonade stand in Boston . The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

According to the Boston Police Department, the teen faces two counts each of Armed Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The victims, 12-year-old David Byrne and his 11-year-old sister Juliette, told police that two suspects drove past the stand several times before stopping. One suspect approached and asked if they accepted Apple Pay. When the children said no, the suspect grabbed the cash box while revealing a firearm.

David recalled, 'He walked over here, he said, I might need to take the box, and he grabbed it with one hand, and then he showed us the gun. My sister, she put her hands up, and I just said, You can have it. But after that I just was like a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn't really do that.

' The suspects fled with the cash box, which was later found discarded and empty. The children's father, David Byrne Sr., expressed disgust at the crime, noting that it occurred in broad daylight and targeted young kids. Their mother, Jennifer Byrne, said she felt relieved when she heard an arrest had been made. The Boston Police Department credited community tips for leading to the arrest.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody and will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court. Meanwhile, the lemonade stand reopened on Friday to an overwhelming show of support. A large crowd gathered, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Mayor Wu spoke with the children and their family, praising their resilience.

David said he felt supported, amazed that so many people came out. Juliette expressed happiness and gratitude. The family plans to continue the lemonade stand as a symbol of community strength. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect, who remains at large.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Boston Police Department. The incident has sparked conversations about youth safety and community vigilance. Many residents have expressed anger that the suspects would target children running a small business. The Byrne family started the lemonade stand as a summer activity, teaching the children about entrepreneurship and hard work.

The robbery initially shook their trust but the community response has restored their faith. David Jr. said, 'It's really cool that people care about us.

' The Boston Police Department emphasized that they will continue to investigate and bring all perpetrators to justice. District Attorney Hayden stated, 'We are going to do everything we can to make sure that we hold the appropriate people accountable here.

' The case highlights the importance of community cooperation and the quick action of law enforcement. As the children return to their stand, they do so with a renewed sense of safety and support. Their parents have implemented extra safety measures, including having adults nearby. The lemonade stand now serves as a gathering point for neighbors to show solidarity.

The Byrne family hopes this event will remind everyone to look out for one another. They thank the community for its outpouring of love and support. The arrest of the first suspect brings some closure, but the family remains vigilant. They encourage other children to pursue their dreams despite setbacks.

The lemonade stand's reopening was a triumph of community spirit over crime. The story has gained national attention, inspiring similar acts of kindness in other cities. Mayor Wu called the incident 'reprehensible' and praised the children's bravery. She urged residents to support local youth initiatives.

The Boston Police Department continues to work with schools and community organizations to prevent such crimes. The second suspect is described as a male teenager, last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. The Byrne family plans to donate a portion of their lemonade proceeds to a local youth charity.

They want to turn a negative experience into a positive force. David concluded, 'I just want to say thank you to everyone who came. It means everything.





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Armed Robbery Lemonade Stand Boston Teenager Arrested Community Support

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