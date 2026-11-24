What first raised fears of road rage was an alleged family ambush, police say. One relative is under arrest and another is accused.

Dallas police announced the arrest of one of two suspects accused in the shooting death of Stephanie Chavarria Gonzalez, 35Dallas police say Stephanie Chavarria Gonzalez was deliberately forced off the road and shot on her 35th birthday.

Her brother-in-law has been arrested, while her nephew is accused of being the gunman. Police say a Dallas mother of four, shot and killed while driving home from work on her birthday, was ambushed by two family members: her husband's brother and nephew. On Sunday, DPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Nov. 15 shooting death of Stephanie Chavarria Gonzalez, 35, along 5500 CF Hawn Freeway in Dallas.

Also read Dallas Police say a foot chase ended with shots fired and one suspect missing

Orduna, 29, is listed as an undocumented migrant and is being held without bond. According to charging documents obtained by NBC 5, the alleged gunman is another man: Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzalez, the victim's nephew. The night before the shooting, Chavarria Gonzalez had reportedly told her husband she was going to divorce him and leave town with the children, according to an arrest affidavit.

'On the afternoon of her murder, the complainant told another witness that she told Luis Gonzales the previous night that she was going to divorce him, and he became very angry and they argued,' states the affidavit. It is important to note, Gonzalez' husband has not been accused of knowing or taking part in the alleged plot that reportedly played out.

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Her husband's brother and his nephew, however, are accused of carrying out the surprise attack using a borrowed car, causing a minor crash and shooting Gonzalez multiple times at close range. During an interview with police, the victim's husband said he thought his brother and nephew were home at the time of his wife's murder, according to the document.

On Nov. 15 at about 9:12 p.m., police responded to a crash along the busy freeway and were advised a shooting occurred at the same location. A crime scene detective discovered six 9mm pistol-caliber carbines on the ground outside her vehicle's passenger side, and damage indicating the shooter stood outside the door when he began firing shots.

Police then learned Chavarria Gonzalez had called 911 to report she had been involved in a minor accident and that as she was speaking with the dispatcher,"she began screaming and multiple gunshots could be heard," according to the affidavit. Police combined video surveillance from TxDOT and FLOCK cameras to track down a suspect vehicle reportedly captured on video, leading them to a family member in Allen. The two took the keys despite his warning that its registration was expired.

Police say the men intentionally borrowed a car not directly connected to them, removed the license plates, then intentionally struck the victim's car, causing her to pull off the road. Once she pulled over, police say the suspects pulled in front of her car to block her in. According to the affidavit, suspect Samudio Gonzalez exited the passenger side of the vehicle and shot the complainant multiple times from outside the passenger side of her vehicle. '