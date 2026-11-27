Police arrested a suspect in Tustin after he allegedly stole a Southern California Edison truck and crashed into a power pole on November 25, disrupting service to 900 customers.

A suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following a chaotic incident involving a stolen utility vehicle in Orange County. The event began in Santa Ana and concluded in Tustin, resulting in a significant power outage that affected approximately 900 customers just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Theft and Collision Sequence in Santa Ana

The Southern California Edison bucket truck theft began at approximately 5:30 a.m. at the Edison facility located at 1400 East McFadden Avenue in Santa Ana. According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the suspect first crashed a vehicle into the facility property. He then caused multiple additional collisions within the service yard.

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During this initial incident, the suspect carjacked a Southern California Edison worker. He took control of a bucket truck and fled the scene. The theft and subsequent escape route involved a series of high-speed collisions as the suspect navigated the industrial area.

Crash at Tustin Intersection Disrupts Service

The stolen truck was involved in further collisions before finally crashing into a power pole at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Pasadena Avenues in Tustin. The Tustin Police Department confirmed that the crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on the same day. The impact severely damaged the pole and twisted the nearby Pasadena Avenue sign.

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The collision caused a complete power outage for about 900 customers in the surrounding area. This disruption occurred on the eve of Thanksgiving, a time when many families were preparing for holiday meals. Southern California Edison spokesperson Diane Castro confirmed the number of affected customers and the scope of the outage immediately after the incident.

Suspect Arrested at Local Liquor Store

Authorities tracked the suspect to a nearby King Liquor store. Tustin officers engaged the suspect in a brief struggle before successfully arresting him inside the establishment. Police did not immediately release the suspect's name or the specific charges filed against him at that time.

Diane Castro of Southern California Edison issued a statement thanking local law enforcement for their rapid response. She noted that the utility was cooperating fully with the police investigation. Castro also expressed gratitude that no serious injuries were reported during the high-speed chase and subsequent crash.

Power Restoration and Traffic Advisories

Southern California Edison workers were deployed to the scene to repair the damaged power lines and restore electricity. The utility company expected to restore full power to the affected customers by approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday. This timeline provided a window for residents to have their electricity back before the holiday evening.

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Santa Ana police issued warnings regarding traffic impacts along McFadden and Pasadena Avenues. Crews required access to the area to complete repairs and secure the scene. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes to avoid congestion and ensure public safety while utility work continued through the afternoon and evening.