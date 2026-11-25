Detectives believe the suspect kept going after hitting 28-year-old Jiayi Zheng while she was walking home from an overnight shift at NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital.

Police arrested Justin Mercado on Wednesday, ending what authorities described as a months-long search following the death of 28-year-old Jiayi Zheng. According to police, Zheng had just finished an overnight shift as a nurse at NYU in Brooklyn in late August when she was struck while crossing Third Avenue at 55th Street in Sunset Park.

Investigators said she was hit by a black Cadillac. Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the crash, and investigators said the vehicle was traveling so fast that Zheng likely had no time to react. The driver did not stop and left the scene. Police said Mercado, who has a Staten Island home address, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

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He faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, leaving the scene of an incident, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Following the arrest, advocacy groups renewed calls for changes aimed at improving safety in the area. One statistic from Transportation Alternatives found that 11 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed in that part of Sunset Park since 2014.