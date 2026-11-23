Canandaigua, N.Y. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a dog was found neglected and living in inhumane conditions.The Ontario County Humane Society responded to animal cruelty reports after receiving

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. The Ontario County Humane Society responded to animal cruelty reports after receiving several complaints about a dog being left alone for days in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue in Canandaigua.

The dog, Rex, was locked in a metal cage without food or water. Shelter employees found feces and urine surrounding him inside the kennel, according to the Ontario County Humane Society. The owner, 24-year-old John Rathburn, was arrested. He is facing animal cruelty charges, including failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal.

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Livingston County sets up check station after deer tests positive for rare disease9 people injured in alleged gang related shooting at an unsanctioned concert, deputies sayCanandaigua, N.Y. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a dog was found neglected and living in inhumane conditions. The Ontario County Humane Society responded to animal cruelty reports after receivingA man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police.