Nearly five years after the city took possession of a property owned by Stimson and Kay Bullitt, the park has yet to open. Now their daughter, Dorothy, wants the city to sell it.

Stimson and Kay Bullitt arranged in 1972 to give their Capitol Hill property,which once hosted picnics, fundraisers and dozens of weddings, to Seattle for a public park.

Nearly five years after the city took possession, it still hasn't opened. Their daughter, Dorothy Bullitt, wants the city to sell the vacant midcentury modern house and use the money to open the grounds. She says the house has water damage and vandalism and the garden has lost trees and plants. Seattle Parks and Recreation says it has no construction funding and has to reinforce a wall and guardrails before people can safely visit.

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It also says Initiative 42, which requires parkland to remain parkland, stands in the way of selling the house, though a property exchange could be possible. Behind a wall on Capitol Hill sits more than an acre of green space that once hosted summer picnics, political fundraisers and dozens of weddings. Stimson and Kay Bullitt arranged to give the property to Seattle for a public park in 1972.

Nearly five years after the city took possession, the park has yet to open. Now their daughter, Dorothy Bullitt, wants Seattle to sell the landmark house where she grew up and use the proceeds to open the grounds to the public. Seattle Parks and Recreation says it has worked with the community on park designs but lacks construction funding and needs to reinforce a wall and guardrails before visitors can safely enter.

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"I don’t just want to let it be trapped behind a wall in perpetuity, but to actually be enjoyed," said Dorothy Bullitt. Dorothy Bullitt said her father bought the property from a neighbor, Mr. Bloedel, in 1952 with an agreement that the family could build one house and keep the rest of the land open. Architect Frank Bassetti designed the midcentury modern A-frame that still stands there.

"It was with the understanding, all six of us children understood this, that the house and the land was to be preserved for the community," said Dorothy Bullitt. Over the years, the property hosted an Arab-Jewish peace camp, political fundraisers and more than 40 weddings, she said. On summer evenings, the property was known to have picnics open to the public.

Dorothy Bullitt said her mother worked to integrate public schools and that the house became a gathering place for civil rights activity. Kay Bullitt retained the right to live on the property until her death in 2021. Her daughter said the grounds served as an informal park while her mother still lived there. A proposal to sell the house and open the parkDorothy Bullitt said her parents imagined the house would host events, public programs or even city offices.

Instead, she said, it has sat vacant since the city took possession. She said crews mow the grounds in the summer and remove sick trees, but the garden has lost trees and plants. She also reported water damage and vandalism at the house. She wants the city to split the house from the park, sell it to a buyer who would care for the landmark and put the money toward opening the grounds.

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She’d like the future park to host programs that reflect the causes her mother cared about. Seattle Parks and Recreation says it is looking for construction funding while it works to find someone to occupy the house. The department says people have expressed interest, but a formal request for proposals drew no submissions. Applicants were asked to provide a business plan and a plan to fund improvements to the building.

The department says finding an occupant would help keep the house from deteriorating further. It has also approved more volunteer work on the grounds through Plant Amnesty. Seattle Parks pointed to Initiative 42, which requires parkland to remain parkland, as a hurdle to selling the house. The department said a property exchange could be an option if the city received property of equal or greater value to the public.

For Dorothy Bullitt, the goal is to give the public access to a place her mother spent decades sharing.

"As the executor of her estate I feel responsible for fulfilling all of her objectives and one of those was to see that this became the park she always envisioned," said Dorothy Bullitt.