Arraignment Postponed for Suspect in Killing of Chula Vista Woman

The arraignment for Robert Watkins, accused of murdering his landlord's daughter, 56-year-old Brenda Elizabeth Gillett, has been postponed due to medical reasons. Gillett, an Army veteran, was last seen at Watkins' residence.

The Chula Vista community is grappling with the tragic death of Brenda Elizabeth Gillett, a 56-year-old Army veteran, who was allegedly murdered by her mother's tenant.

The suspect, 41-year-old Robert Watkins, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for arraignment on murder charges, but the hearing was postponed until Friday afternoon due to medical reasons. Gillett's family identified her to NBC 7 San Diego, describing her as a hardworking woman who loved to dance and served her country in the U.S. Army.

According to family members, Gillett went to speak with Watkins at a home on Villa Curvada in Chula Vista several days before her disappearance. When she failed to return, her family reported her missing. Police later located Gillett's vehicle, but her whereabouts remained unknown until Watkins allegedly confessed to killing her.

However, he did not disclose the location of her body, leaving investigators and the family searching for answers. The case has shaken the neighborhood, where residents express shock that such a violent act could occur in their quiet community. Many have left flowers and notes near the home, paying tribute to Gillett's life and service. The arraignment, now rescheduled for Friday afternoon, is expected to proceed once medical evaluations are complete.

Legal experts suggest that the defense may cite health concerns to delay proceedings, while prosecutors seek to hold Watkins accountable. Gillett's family, meanwhile, prepares for a memorial service, focusing on her vibrant spirit rather than the circumstances of her death. They remember her passion for dancing and her dedication to her family and country. As the investigation continues, police urge anyone with information to come forward.

This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication





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