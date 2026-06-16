Arraignment for Canton woman charged with murder after man fatally shot

A Canton woman is set to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday morning after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

CANTON , Ohio - A Canton woman is set to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday morning after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Canton Police Department, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, several 911 calls reported a shooting in the 1900 block of 6th Street NE. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of the Hillview Apartments with a gunshot wound to his upper back. Officers administered first aid until the Canton Fire paramedics arrived and took him to Aultman Hospital, where he later died.

According to the release, officers identified 38-year-old Leanne M. Haynes of Canton as a suspect and arrested her later in the day at her home. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800 or the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 489-3144.

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Murder Ronnie R. Brown Of Canton. Leanne M. Haynes

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